At least 14 people were robbed in nine separate incidents as an armed robbery team swept across Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and Uptown on a two-hour hold-up spree Wednesday night. Last night’s street robberies, which are the latest in a six-week-long wave of similar crimes that has left more than 60 victims in its wake, came after local politicians stood on a Lakeview street corner with local beat cops for a “listening session.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO