Outside of cyber and tech circles, the term “zero-day” exploits may not be very familiar or make sense. It sounds more like a character in the upcoming Matrix movie rather than something those of us that use software everyday need to pay attention to. But the reality is that zero-day exploits and the attacks that use them are the foundation of how hackers break into computer systems to steal information, install ransomware or any of the other techniques currently being used.

