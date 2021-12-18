ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Former SF Public Works Director Nuru agrees to plea deal in corruption case

 5 days ago

Former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru now admits he took multiple bribes and kickbacks during his tenure there.

Federal prosecutors announced Nuru's plea deal Friday, in which Nuru agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud in a federal investigation into public corruption at City Hall.

Nuru, who was arrested in Jan. 2020, faces up to twenty years in prison, though his plea deal indicates a lighter sentence.

RELATED: SF Public Works Director Nuru arrested by FBI on corruption charges

He is next scheduled in court on Jan. 14 to formally enter the plea and remains out of custody on bond in the meantime.

The former public works director admitted in the plea agreement to widespread corruption, including taking bribes from developers, a restaurant owner and others, including the city's garbage company Recology Inc.

RELATED: Mohammed Nuru won't face charges after allegedly pulling knife on worker, DA's office says

"For years, Nuru held a powerful and well-paid public leadership position at San Francisco City Hall, but instead of serving the public, Nuru served himself," Hinds said. "He took continuous bribes from the contractors, developers, and entities he regulated. He now faces a prison sentence for enriching himself at the expense of the public as he sat in high office."

The case is part of a larger federal investigation targeting public corruption in San Francisco.

To date, twelve people, three corporate entities and multiple city contractors and facilitators have been charged.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

San Francisco, CA
