SCM (25m) In an exciting 5th day of pool action at the short course world championships, one world record fell along with two world junior records. Canadian Maggie MacNeil had a fantastic race in the 50m backstroke, winning the event by almost a half second ahead of the field and shattering the world record in the process. Meanwhile, American Claire Curzan tied the WJR in the women’s 100 butterfly to enter tomorrow’s final seeded second behind MacNeil. On the men’s side, Russian Illia Borodin threw down a WJR in the 400 IM to pick up a silver medal in the event. The Canadian women closed out the night by nearly breaking the world record in the 4×200 freestyle relay.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO