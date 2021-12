The Bachelorette revealed another engagement on its season 18 finale. Michelle Young, the former Division 1 basketball player and elementary school teacher who stood out as the runner-up on Matt James’ controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, returned to the work-in-progress franchise this fall to lead her own cycle, still confident in the reality TV process. “The story is going to be told accurately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of her season. “It is going to be told in a way that all walks of life can understand, but is really going to showcase those diverse love...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO