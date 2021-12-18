Vandals Voyage: University of Idaho students send science project to the International Space Station

We have a story for you that is out of this world. Yes, the pun is intended, but it really is about space!

A group of University of Idaho engineering students is at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see their science project get blasted off into space.

We will be following them every step of the way. So, make sure you’re following along for the ride.

Scroll down for the latest updates from the team:

Here’s what they were up to on day 1:

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 | 1:20 p.m. PST

Some of the team members are already in Florida putting last-minute touches on the project that will go up in this rocket. It’ll stay in space for 30 days and then come back to earth for them to analyze the findings.

The group of engineering students was one of five picked from across the country for NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition.

Here’s why the University of Idaho says it’s so important:

Their research will test how microgravity impacts the efficacy of polymers known to resist bacteria adhesion on Earth. Polymer coatings will be tested on an aluminum alloy used in many high-contact areas throughout the ISS, such as handrails and door handles.

You can read more about their project here.

