ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

How social media can affect school safety

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugXcy_0dQ9sXdz00

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Increased attention towards school safety from law enforcement was seen in nearly every local county Friday, December 17, 2021, including Tazewell.

In the last few days, a viral video made its way across the country through the social media platform Tik Tok. The video appeared to threaten the safety of schools across the country.

While the video did not seem to originate from West Virginia, Lieutenant Ron Holt with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said when it comes to the safety of students and staff, there is no such thing as an unnecessary precaution.

He said social media changed the way threats come about, and one of the best things to do is make sure children are using it in a safe way.

“One thing that we don’t want you to do to is to continue to share that post among friend groups and it just creates more panic so this is just a really good time for parents to have discussions with their students about the proper use of social media,” said Lt. Holt who is also the school safety coordinator for Tazewell County Schools.

Holt said the best thing to do if you come across this or any kind of threat, is to report it to your school resource officer, a teacher, or parent.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Maverick Health offering free COVID-19 testing in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are traveling for the holidays, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 before and after your trip. One local healthcare organization is hosting free COVID-19 tests at four schools in Greenbrier County beginning on Monday. Maverick Health will be at Western Greenbrier Middle School on December […]
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tazewell, VA
Tazewell County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
County
Tazewell County, VA
Tazewell, VA
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
WVNS

Increased threats mean more law enforcement resources required in schools

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Increased numbers of threats about violence at schools means law enforcement agencies are stepping up their presence in schools. Sheriff Mike Fridley said Fayette County staffs full-time Student Resource officers at three schools in the county, but that puts a strain on the sheriff’s department’s already stretched resources. Fridley understands the […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Law enforcement warns against impaired driving ahead of the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are warning against the dangers of impaired driving during the busiest travel days of the year. Beckley Police Sergeant Jamie Wilhite said law enforcement will be out in the community throughout the holidays to look out for impaired drivers. He said key signs for impaired drivers include swerving, stopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Gov. Northam announces grant funding to support local food systems across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced eight projects will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects that will benefit from this round of funding will support local food systems and includes new and existing meat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Tazewell County Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

What are the dangers of drowsy driving?

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Drowsy driving can heavily impact the way a person drives, so what are the signs? According to the National Sleep Foundation, at least 50% of Americans admitted to driving while drowsy. 25% of Americans admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be commonly found in people who have slept […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

DHHR to send $400 to those part of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients will receive a one-time payment at the end of December. Are you eligible? The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that TANF recipients who were active in the WV WORKS program in December 2021 and are […]
ADVOCACY
WVNS

City of Beckley remembers Madrith Chambers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is remembering an influential community member. Madrith Chambers passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at 86-years-old. She was the first black woman elected to Beckley Common Council and served as the Ward 5 representative for 12 years. Mayor Rob Rappold said she was instrumental in creating the […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
WVNS

Raleigh County Public Library Bookmobile delivers books ahead of Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The bookmobile, an extension of the Raleigh County Public Library, delivered books, toys, DVDs and more to low-income housing developments in the Beckley area on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Raleigh County Public Library partnered with Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation to make the giveaway happen. Bookmobile Department Head […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County addresses school threat rumors

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — TikTok videos on the internet are linked to rumors of school threats in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell Virginia Police Department Facebook Page, rumors regarding a potential school threat started surfacing on the evening of Wednesday, December 16, 2021. It was determined the rumors were the result of TikTok […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

PETA asks families not to get a pet as a gift for the holidays

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– A national organization talked about the problems with getting an animal as a gift for the holidays. Colin Henstock, Director of Investigations with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said it’s a traumatizing stage of their life. “After the holidays, families realize they’re unable to deal with the animals they’ve […]
PETS
WVNS

The 42nd District will soon have new representation in Southern WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates is filled. On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Governor Jim Justice appointed Mike Honaker, of Lewisburg, to the 42nd District seat in the House of Delegates. This seat was left vacant earlier this year by the resignation of Berry Bruce. Honaker will […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Local law enforcement officer welcomed home from FBI academy

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — One man in Tazewell County got a special welcome home Friday, December 17. after spending nearly three months in Quantico. After spending eleven weeks in Quantico participating in the FBI National academy, Captain Jonathan Hankins of the Tazewell County Sheriffs department returned home to a sea of surprises, smiles, and celebration […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
906
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy