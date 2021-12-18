No. 19 Ewing over Allentown - Girls basketball recap
Rhian Stokes compiled a well-rounded 17 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds, six steals and a block for Ewing, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 55-43 win against Allentown in Ewing....www.nj.com
Rhian Stokes compiled a well-rounded 17 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds, six steals and a block for Ewing, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 55-43 win against Allentown in Ewing....www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0