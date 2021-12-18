Kim Potter on Daunte Wright death: 'I'm sorry it happened'

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the sergeant and officer involved in the shooting of a man last week in Willmar. Sgt. Ross Livingood and Officer Joseph Schaefbauer of the Willmar Police Department were called to an apartment building last Thursday on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest on a report of an armed man who was threatening to kill his probation officer, according to the BCA. During a confrontation with the suspect — later identified as 56-year-old August LaFeen of Willmar — Livingood shot him in the hand, while Schaefbauer discharged his Taser. The BCA described LaFeen’s gunshot wound as a “minor” injury. LaFeen was treated and taken into custody. He was charged last Friday in Kandiyohi County with six felony counts of making terroristic threats. The BCA says LaFeen was in possession of a “replica gun” during the encounter. Livingood, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, is on standard administrative leave. Schaefbauer, a three-year veteran, remains on active duty. The BCA is still investigating, and says part of the encounter was recorded on police body cameras.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO