Blood donations needed

KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center in 'immediate' need for A+ and A- donations

(ABC 6 News) - The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent and immediate need of A+ and A- blood donations. Due to breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, vacations with family and friends, and hectic holiday schedules, people may donate less and less frequently, causing an emergent need for help with donations at this time.
ROCHESTER, MN
snntv.com

Donate At Home service helping curb blood shortages

SARASOTA- Over the past year and a half the nation has seen record blood shortages. Trying to fill the critical need, Suncoast Blood Centers developed a first in the nation program bringing donation centers directly to you with their new donate at home concierge service. Phlebotomist Inez Parkman was excited...
SARASOTA, FL
wymt.com

Western Kentuckians need blood donations following tornado tragedy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After the recent tragedy in Western Kentucky, people all over the state are rallying together to gather supplies for those in need. There is still something else that several Western Kentuckians need right now, though - blood. With many left injured, Western Kentucky is in need...
KENTUCKY STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Give Blood: Sign up and donate a precious gift

American Red Cross officials say across the country blood supply levels are at historic lows. In fact, the need is so severe, the Red Cross warns, “If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.”. That’s frightening,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans asked to donate blood following tornado outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio —The U.S. was already facing a shortage in blood donations when last week’s Ohio Valley tornado outbreak hit and exacerbated the issue. Donors are needed to help bridge the gap, officials said. According to the American Red Cross, the organization used 200 blood products for patients...
OHIO STATE
WHAS11

Need for blood donations greater than ever after tornado outbreak, doctor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a crisis strikes, people begin looking for ways to help their neighbors. One way to do that is to give blood. UofL Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Smith said the deadly tornado outbreak in western and central Kentucky has significantly drained local blood stores at a time when donations were already low due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WITN

Robersonville man donates 145th pint of blood

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Robersonville native made his 145th donation of blood in Greenville, bringing his grand total to more than 18 gallons. Kirk Whitley has donated pints of his blood to the American Red Cross since November 1968. On Saturday, he rolled up his sleeves again, saving 3...
GREENVILLE, NC
poncacitynow.com

OBI Asking People to Donate Blood During Nationwide Blood Shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)– According to the American Red Cross, the nation’s blood supply is at one of its lowest levels in years. The organization said blood centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of blood. At the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI), there’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WKRN

Newsmaker: Blood donation center to aid tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One non-profit regional blood center is looking to open its doors for increased donations after severe weather events over the weekend. Blood Assurance’s Max Winitz joins Erica Francis in the News 2 studio to discuss the organization’s efforts. Winitz saw the damage firsthand...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Clarion Ledger

Mississippi Blood Services requests donations amid shortage

A not-for-profit blood service in Mississippi says it's facing an urgent need for donations from people with blood types. Mississippi Blood Services is the only blood center headquartered in Mississippi servicing Mississippi patients. Its inventory is currently lower than it’s been in years, WLBT-TV reports. The deficit is causing some patients to have to wait to receive needed treatments.
ADVOCACY
KROC News

URGENT: Mayo Clinic Blood Center in Rochester in Critical Need of Blood Donations

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center is in urgent and immediate need for O+ and O- donations – lives depend on it. Our supply has reached critically low levels. The Mayo Clinic Blood Center issued a news release today asking for residents in the Rochester area, specifically those who have an O+ or O- blood type, to roll up their sleeves and donate as their supply has reached critically low levels.
ROCHESTER, MN
kq2.com

Man shares life story on the importance of blood donations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Once again the American Red Cross is making the call for individuals to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. Tuesday, the Red Cross announced in a press release they are seeing historically low levels of blood, the lowest in over a decade, leading into the holiday season.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
shoredailynews.com

Healthcare organizations encourage blood donations

Hampton Roads, VA– (December 14, 2021)– Healthcare organizations across Hampton Roads are encouraging all those eligible to donate blood to their local American Red Cross location. As part of a collective effort to give back to the American Red Cross this holiday season, Bon Secours, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Riverside Health System and Sentara Healthcare are asking everyone to support their local chapter and donate blood. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood due to surgery, illness, or a traumatic injury. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased this demand nationally, and here at home in Hampton Roads. At this time, Hampton Roads healthcare organizations are being supplied with a lower amount of blood supplies this year as the state experiences a reduction in donations by 41 percent this year compared to last year. Local healthcare leaders are continuing to monitor blood supplies and remain prepared to care for all patients. With much of the local blood supply coming from the American Red Cross, lifesaving efforts performed at local healthcare organizations can only happen when residents make a generous blood donation. Just one donation can save up to three lives and help replenish our local supplies.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

