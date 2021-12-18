Blood donations needed

Hampton Roads, VA– (December 14, 2021)– Healthcare organizations across Hampton Roads are encouraging all those eligible to donate blood to their local American Red Cross location. As part of a collective effort to give back to the American Red Cross this holiday season, Bon Secours, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Riverside Health System and Sentara Healthcare are asking everyone to support their local chapter and donate blood. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood due to surgery, illness, or a traumatic injury. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased this demand nationally, and here at home in Hampton Roads. At this time, Hampton Roads healthcare organizations are being supplied with a lower amount of blood supplies this year as the state experiences a reduction in donations by 41 percent this year compared to last year. Local healthcare leaders are continuing to monitor blood supplies and remain prepared to care for all patients. With much of the local blood supply coming from the American Red Cross, lifesaving efforts performed at local healthcare organizations can only happen when residents make a generous blood donation. Just one donation can save up to three lives and help replenish our local supplies.

