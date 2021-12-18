ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Drummond, N.B. Man Arrested in Firearms-Trafficking Investigation

By Mark Shaw
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a man and seized a firearm and thousands of dollars in cash as part of an ongoing firearms-trafficking investigation in the Drummond area. Police executed a search warrant at a home on Price Road at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. A...

bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxford Eagle

Tupelo man convicted of drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms

A federal jury has convicted a Tupelo man of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Samuel Wilson, III, 32, conspired with multiple individuals who were identified as part of a larger drug trafficking organization to sell and distribute methamphetamine and marijuana. The jury also found Wilson guilty of being a convicted felon in possession of two firearms.
TUPELO, MS
WBRE

Police: Two people arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are behind bars in Luzerne County after officials say they were keeping three children in “deplorable conditions”. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, Catherine Agnello, 47, and Giovanni Balsamo, 46, were arrested after they say they found the home in “deplorable condition” when called for a […]
HAZLETON, PA
spacecoastdaily.com

FDLE Agents Arrest Denzel Rashad Scott and Kathryn Lynn Barrow of Melbourne for Drug Trafficking, Firearms Crimes

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents, with the assistance of Drug Enforcement Administration agents, arrested Denzel Rashad Scott, 24, and Kathryn Lynn Barrow, 51, both of Melbourne, for one count each of trafficking fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Scott was also charged...
MELBOURNE, FL
5NEWS

Man arrested on rape, trafficking charges in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department arrested a man wanted for alleged rape and trafficking charges on Saturday, Dec. 11. Emonie Rattler, 20 was located and arrested at Regency 7 Motel as soon as he walked out of his room. Officers checked the room for any possible victims or anyone in need of assistance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Crime Stoppers#Drugs#Rcmp#Canadian#The New Brunswick Rcmp#Woodstock Police Force#Fredericton Police Force#The Saint L Onard Rcmp
WKBN

Feds sentence man arrested in YPD vice raid

Anthony Bonner, 40, received the sentence Tuesday from U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to two counts of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Shore News Network

Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 151 Months’ Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking And Firearm Offenses

HARRISBURG -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Terrance Harden, age 30, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania was sentenced on December 8, 2021 to 151 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
HARRISBURG, PA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three; forged registration, no plate lead to drug trafficking and firearm charges

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, Trooper Edward Brunton observed a silver Honda sedan without a license plate on Route 91 northbound in Whatley. Trooper Brunton turned on his cruiser’s blue lights to conduct a stop of the sedan. The Honda took an unusually long amount of time to stop on the nearly empty roadway, prompting Trooper Brunton to request back-up at the scene of the traffic stop. Trooper Brunton was soon accompanied by Troopers Joshua Wingler and Devon Vanasse.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested for multiple firearm and drug charges

Offender: Brantley, Nathan, African American male, 41 years of age, Valdosta resident. On January 22, 2021, at approximately 1:43 am., a Valdosta Police Officer observed a vehicle that was in the middle of the roadway in the 400 block of South Troup Street. The officer made contact with the driver, later identified as Nathan Brantley, who was asleep in the driver’s seat. The officer immediately observed a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console of the vehicle. As the officer spoke to Brantley about the handgun, Brantley fled from the vehicle on foot. The officer recovered the handgun, which was reported stolen out of the Lebanon Police Department in Missouri. The officer also located narcotics and tools commonly used with narcotics, inside of the vehicle. Brantley was not apprehended during this incident, but the officer obtained numerous arrest warrants for his arrest, including theft by receiving (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor).
VALDOSTA, GA
MyChesCo

Newark Man Arrested in Wilmington on Gun and Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on December 6 at approximately 9:16 p.m. police on proactive patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 700 East 4th Street. Police made contact with 22-year-old Dewitt Johnson who had several outstanding capiases. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number, 3 grams of cocaine, and 3 grams of marijuana. Police took Johnson into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
KTLO

Missouri man sentenced for illegal firearm carried when arrested for rape

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing the firearm he was carrying at the time he was arrested for rape and sex trafficking in Lawrence County.David Arnold, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to seven years and one month in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered this federal sentence to be served consecutively to Arnold’s sentence in a separate state case for illegally possessing a firearm.
MISSOURI STATE
crimevoice.com

Santa Rosa man arrested for possession of a loaded firearm in a public place

Originally published as a Petaluma Police Department Nixle post – “On 12/08/2021 at approximately 2:23 AM, the Petaluma Police Department Dispatch Center received a call from a community member who was reporting two subjects were causing a disturbance in the parking lot of an apartment complex, near Rocky Memorial Dog Park. The reporting party believed they were intoxicated and were inside a vehicle.
PETALUMA, CA
wchstv.com

Prestonsburg police arrest man they say wanted for fleeing, possessing stolen firearms

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said they arrested a man who fled from law enforcement officers and was in possession of stolen firearms. Robbie Prater was arrested after police learned he was hiding at a home in Old West Prestonsburg and was wanted on felony warrants, according to a news release Sunday from the Prestonsburg Police Department.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Big Country 96.9

Two Men Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case in Jacksonville, N.B.

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested two men and seized firearms, drugs, and money as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Carleton County. Police executed a search warrant on Friday.at a residence on Lockhart Mill Road in Jacksonville, N.B., just north of Woodstock. A 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested at the scene, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. The RCMP did not release the identities of the two men.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy