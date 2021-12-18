ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Community of Bluefield comes together to collect donations for tornado victims

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFo9h_0dQ9rqBT00

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Communities in the area continue to come together to collect donations for those affected by the recent tornadoes.

The City of Bluefield began collecting items to donate to Graves County in Kentucky, in an effort to help the area recover from the damages of a recent tornado. Things such as water, non-perishables, personal hygiene, and more are always needed.

Marie Blackwell, the City Ambassador in Bluefield said anything donated will be accepted and appreciated.

“Bring it, I mean they have lost practically anything so they are going to accept anything I am sure,” said Marie Blackwell.

Items can be dropped at the Central Fire Station on Bluefield Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until the end of the year.

Read more top stories from wvnstv.com ⟶

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Maverick Health offering free COVID-19 testing in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are traveling for the holidays, it is a good idea to get tested for COVID-19 before and after your trip. One local healthcare organization is hosting free COVID-19 tests at four schools in Greenbrier County beginning on Monday. Maverick Health will be at Western Greenbrier Middle School on December […]
LEWISBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Bluefield, WV
City
Tornado, WV
Bluefield, WV
Sports
Bluefield, WV
Society
WVNS

Raleigh County Courthouse working to restore heat to first floor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Going to work was pretty chilly for some workers at the Raleigh County courthouse lately. For the past few weeks, employees were without heat throughout the first floor of the building. This is not the first issue the building has had with its air conditioning unit, as the building went without […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Public Library Bookmobile delivers books ahead of Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The bookmobile, an extension of the Raleigh County Public Library, delivered books, toys, DVDs and more to low-income housing developments in the Beckley area on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Raleigh County Public Library partnered with Mac’s Toy Fund and The Beckley Area Foundation to make the giveaway happen. Bookmobile Department Head […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Law enforcement warns against impaired driving ahead of the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement are warning against the dangers of impaired driving during the busiest travel days of the year. Beckley Police Sergeant Jamie Wilhite said law enforcement will be out in the community throughout the holidays to look out for impaired drivers. He said key signs for impaired drivers include swerving, stopping […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

AAA recommends checking your car ahead of travelling for the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The days leading up to Christmas and New Years can be some of the busiest travel days of the year. Triple AAA recommends checking your car for routine maintenance before heading out on the road. Triple AAA says Christmas and New Years are particularly busy with vehicle traffic. Public Affairs Manager […]
TRAFFIC
WVNS

The 42nd District will soon have new representation in Southern WV

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates is filled. On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Governor Jim Justice appointed Mike Honaker, of Lewisburg, to the 42nd District seat in the House of Delegates. This seat was left vacant earlier this year by the resignation of Berry Bruce. Honaker will […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

New River Gorge and the surrounding area continues to see an uptick in tourism one year after National Park dedication

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– December 21, 2021, marked one year since the New River Gorge was designated a National Park and Preserve. The designation gives a much-warranted boost to the southern part of West Virginia. The New River Gorge Visitors Center said the National Park title has brought more recognition to the mountain state and […]
LIFESTYLE
WVNS

City of Beckley remembers Madrith Chambers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is remembering an influential community member. Madrith Chambers passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at 86-years-old. She was the first black woman elected to Beckley Common Council and served as the Ward 5 representative for 12 years. Mayor Rob Rappold said she was instrumental in creating the […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Community comes together to help decorate float for Sophia Christmas Parade

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– Community members in Raleigh County are coming together to make sure a float is ready for the Christmas Parade in Sophia. The West Virginia Adult Education Program is one of the organizations that will have a float in the Sophia Christmas Parade. They completed the float decorations in just one day. With […]
SOPHIA, WV
WVNS

DHHR to send $400 to those part of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) recipients will receive a one-time payment at the end of December. Are you eligible? The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that TANF recipients who were active in the WV WORKS program in December 2021 and are […]
ADVOCACY
WVNS

Gov. Northam announces grant funding to support local food systems across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced eight projects will receive nearly $160,000 in funding through the inaugural round of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program. Projects that will benefit from this round of funding will support local food systems and includes new and existing meat […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center hands out Christmas boxes

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Fayette County Emergency Food Assistance Center held its annual Christmas handout, Friday, December 17, 2021. The center gave over three hundred boxes prepared for both members and people in the community. The boxes were valued at around $75 and held things like turkey, sweets, fresh veggies, and nonperishable goods. It was […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
906
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy