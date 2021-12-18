ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Buena Vista, FL

Disney welcomes baby white rhino to Animal Kingdom

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLEdX_0dQ9rbBo00
Baby white rhino Animal Kingdom has welcomed a baby white rhino to the family. (Walt Disney World/Walt Disney World)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team has received what it calls “one of the best gifts of all” this holiday season.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last month, a white rhino was born at Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

“Under the care of this team of experts, white rhino Lola delivered a healthy and adorable female calf in early November, and mom and baby are thriving backstage as they await introduction to the theme park’s savanna,” Disney said in a news release.

The calf marks the third white rhino born at Animal Kingdom in the past 13 months, and 13th white rhino born at Walt Disney World Resort, which helps in the conservation of the near-threatened species.

See photos of the baby rhino in our gallery below:

“Rhinos in the wild are hunted for their horns, and their populations continue to dwindle,” Disney said in a news release. “Because of this, rhino births are increasingly important to maintain healthy populations.”

Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team helps protect white and black rhinos in the wild through the Disney Conservation Fund, which supports projects focused on habitat monitoring and restoration.

Lola and her new bundle of joy will spend the next several months bonding backstage before joining the rest of the herd on the park’s Harambe Wildlife Reserve.

Rhinos are the world’s second largest land mammal, according to Disney, and typically weigh around 140 pounds at birth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Fire Breaks Out at Magic Kingdom in Disney World

A small fire broke out at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World resort, which resulted in emergency vehicles entering the park. Earlier today, visitors at the park shared multiple videos of emergency vehicles entering Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and traveling down Main Street USA. Orange County Emergency Services stated that emergency services were responding to a fire that occurred at 1100-1699 Magic Kingdom Drive, which includes a number of different Fantasyland and Liberty Square locations. Disney confirmed in a statement to reporter Scott Gustin that a fire had occurred, which was put out by a single fire extinguisher. Disney also stated that no one was hurt by the fire. You can check out video of the scene below:
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Lifestyle
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Hutch Post

Early Christmas present at Kan. zoo: White rhino calf

SALINE COUNTY —Christmas came early for the Rolling Hills Zoo family with the birth of the Zoo’s first southern white rhino calf Thursday. The calf and Evey, the calf’s mother, are doing well and bonding as animal care staff monitors the pair from a distance. The sex of the calf not been confirmed at this time.
KANSAS STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio zoo welcomes adorable baby white-faced saki monkey

CLEVELAND — An Ohio zoo recently welcomed an adorable baby white-faced saki monkey. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the baby was born at the zoo on Nov. 4 to mom, Lopez, and dad, Luis. According to zoo officials, this is the second successful birth for the two white-faced saki...
OHIO STATE
Salina Journal

Rolling Hills Zoo welcomes new rhino calf

A new rhino was born Thursday at Rolling Hills Zoo, the first calf born at the zoo. The southern white rhino, who's sex has not yet been confirmed, was born to Evey. According to the zoo, both mother and calf are doing well and animal care staff are monitoring the pair from a distance.
ANIMALS
ksal.com

White Rhino Born at Rolling Hills Zoo

Christmas came early on Thursday for the Rolling Hills Zoo family with the birth of the Zoo’s first southern white rhino calf. According to the zoo, the calf and mom Evey, are doing well and bonding as animal care staff monitors the pair from a distance. The sex of the calf not been confirmed at this time.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
The Independent

Rare baby white rhino born at UK zoo hailed ‘a little miracle’

A rare baby white rhino born at a UK zoo has been hailed as a “little miracle”.The southern white rhino calf was born to mother Njiri, aged nine, and 13-year-old father Zimba at Africa Alive near Lowestoft Suffolk on Saturday.Keepers do not yet know if the calf is male or female and it has yet to be named.White rhinos typically weigh between 40kg (six stone four lbs) and 60kg (nine stone six lbs) at birth.They are typically able to stand just an hour after birth, immediately attempting to suckle on their mother.The species was previously hunted to near...
ANIMALS
kennythepirate.com

Disney Announces a Gender Reveal for New Baby Rhino

Calling all Disney animal fans! Are you ready to know the gender of Disney’s newest rhino calf?. November marked a huge milestone for Walt Disney World and for the white rhinoceros species as a whole. Early in the month, Animal Kingdom’s own Lola gave birth to a brand new baby rhino calf.
ANIMALS
KRDO

Meet Jozi: Oregon Zoo welcomes endangered black rhino

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon Zoo has welcomed another addition to its new Rhino Ridge habitat: a 9-year-old female eastern black rhino named Jozi. Jozi joins King, a 3,000-pound eastern black rhino who arrived at the zoo on Sept. 10. The zoo says staff are hoping the pair will hit it off and eventually add to the population of the critically endangered species.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Rhino#Disney World#Stream Channel 9#Harambe Wildlife Reserve
allears.net

An Unexpected Disney Princess Was Meeting in Magic Kingdom Today!

If you’re a Disney Princess fan, there are some big things that you should check out in Disney World!. You’ll find a variety of Disney’s leading ladies in the Royal Princess Processional in Magic Kingdom, but you can get up close and interact with a select few of them at Princess Fairytale Hall. And today, we got a special surprise!
LIFESTYLE
KOCO

Tulsa Zoo announces name of baby southern white rhino

TULSA, Okla. — The baby southern white rhino that was born about a month ago at the Tulsa Zoo finally has a name. Zoo officials said the rhino's name is Hodari. It's a Swahili name that means "brave" or "courageous." The baby rhino weighed 127 pounds at birth. Hodari...
TULSA, OK
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: BIG Holiday Crowds and a Ride Reopens

It’s about to get wild, folks. Because we’re heading into Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. We found a few updates for you to be aware of before you visit this Disney World park. There’s a returning snack that looks pretty…interesting, a re-opened attraction, and some mysterious new fences. Let’s dive in!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
WDW News Today

Permits Filed for Waterstar Orlando Residential & Retail Project, Possibly Intruding on Seclusion of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

In 2022, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will be getting a new neighbor. According to WDWMAGIC Forums user @danlb_2000, permits have been filed for the construction of the 35-acre Waterstar Orlando project, which will extend to the opposite side of Osceola Parkway, facing the Walt Disney World Resort Hotel’s parking lot.
ORLANDO, FL
WSFA

Birmingham Zoo’s 3 white rhinos moved to private facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced their herd of three southern white rhinoceros have moved to a private facility in partnership with The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) based on a recommendation from the White Rhino Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The Birmingham Zoo joins other zoos...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
allears.net

7 Disney Dog Toys Your Fur Baby NEEDS This Holiday Season

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You probably already know that the AllEars team LOVES Disney. But maybe you don’t know that we’re also very passionate about our pets! If you also have fur children...
PETS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
66K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy