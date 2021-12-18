Tazewell Co. Sheriffs department releases annual Hot Cop calendar

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is putting their best foot forward, showing that those who serve the area can have fun.

As a part of their annual fundraising campaign for D.A.R.E., the annual Hot Cops calendars are here.

The 2022 calendar features a different member of the department each month. Available for ten dollars, the money goes towards D.A.R.E. in the area. The department will also hold a contest, for those who own the calendar to send in a selfie with their favorite month.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said it is important to remind the community that those who work in law enforcement are people too.

“This shows that there is a human side to them and they are willing to jump out and do something like this and have fun with it in order to help the kids,” said Sheriff Hieatt.

The calendars are available for purchase across at Bliss on Main, Italian Village in Tazewell, Grants in Tazewell & Richlands, Shear Expectations in Tazewell, Dollar General Store in Pocahontas, Pixies Salon and El Patio in Bluefield, Rt. 19 Hotdogs in Wardell, the Valero at Claypool Hill and the Valero in Richlands as well as at the sheriff’s office.

