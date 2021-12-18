ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell, VA

Tazewell Co. Sheriffs department releases annual Hot Cop calendar

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is putting their best foot forward, showing that those who serve the area can have fun.

As a part of their annual fundraising campaign for D.A.R.E., the annual Hot Cops calendars are here.

The 2022 calendar features a different member of the department each month. Available for ten dollars, the money goes towards D.A.R.E. in the area. The department will also hold a contest, for those who own the calendar to send in a selfie with their favorite month.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said it is important to remind the community that those who work in law enforcement are people too.

“This shows that there is a human side to them and they are willing to jump out and do something like this and have fun with it in order to help the kids,” said Sheriff Hieatt.

The calendars are available for purchase across at Bliss on Main, Italian Village in Tazewell, Grants in Tazewell & Richlands, Shear Expectations in Tazewell, Dollar General Store in Pocahontas, Pixies Salon and El Patio in Bluefield, Rt. 19 Hotdogs in Wardell, the Valero at Claypool Hill and the Valero in Richlands as well as at the sheriff’s office.

WVNS

Raleigh County Courthouse working to restore heat to first floor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Going to work was pretty chilly for some workers at the Raleigh County courthouse lately. For the past few weeks, employees were without heat throughout the first floor of the building. This is not the first issue the building has had with its air conditioning unit, as the building went without […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County man charged after allegedly fighting a police officer

HANOVER, WV (WVNS)– A Wyoming County man is facing multiple charges after an alleged altercation with law enforcement. According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a deputy with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Pad Fork Road where he heard reports of a man running up and down the road, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley remembers Madrith Chambers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley is remembering an influential community member. Madrith Chambers passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at 86-years-old. She was the first black woman elected to Beckley Common Council and served as the Ward 5 representative for 12 years. Mayor Rob Rappold said she was instrumental in creating the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

AAA recommends checking your car ahead of travelling for the holidays

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The days leading up to Christmas and New Years can be some of the busiest travel days of the year. Triple AAA recommends checking your car for routine maintenance before heading out on the road. Triple AAA says Christmas and New Years are particularly busy with vehicle traffic. Public Affairs Manager […]
TRAFFIC
