Hillsdale, NJ

No. 9 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls basketball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Madison Schiller erupted for 27 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, five steals and three blocks to fuel Ramapo, No. 9 in the NJ.com top 20, to a 57-34...

www.nj.com

NJ.com

