No. 9 Ramapo over Pascack Valley - Girls basketball recap

Keira Munyan recorded 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and eight steals to lead Point Pleasant Boro to a victory at home over Pinelands, 49-34. Genevieve Fara finished with five points, six rebounds and four assists while Madison Bjorndahl added seven points, nine rebounds and two steals for Point Pleasant Boro, which has won each of its first two games to start the season.

POINT PLEASANT, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO