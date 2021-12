Tarik Bicic scored 23 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks for Rutherford in its 50-27 win against Manchester Regional in Rutherford. Zack O’Rourke and Matthew Chin scored six points each for Rutherford (3-0) with O’Rourke turning in four boards, three steals and two assists and Chin managing one rebound and one steal.

RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO