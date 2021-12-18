ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Hamilton West over Nottingham - Girls basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Martina Fedor scored a game-high 12 points to lead Hamilton West to a 35-26 road win over Nottingham, in Hamilton. Hamilton West (1-0) outscored the home...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Pequannock over Hanover Park - Girls basketball recap

Chloe Vasquez posted 18 points for Pequannock in its 65-58 win against Hanover Park in East Hanover. Faith Tucker (14), Nicole Klimek (12) and Destanny Gencarelli (10) also chimed into the victory for Pequannock. Alyssa Alfano went for 18 points, three assists, two rebounds and one steal for Hanover Park,...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River East - Girls basketball recap

Kamile Makselyte led Jackson Memorial with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in its 59-37 victory against Toms River East in Toms River. Brooke McKown posted a well-rounded 13 points, nine assists, six steals and three rebounds, Chloe Messer went for 13 points, three dimes and two rebounds and Zoie Maffei compiled 12 points, three assists, two steals and one board for Jackson Memorial (2-0).
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury defeats Winslow - Girls basketball recap

Alexis Davis nearly accounted for half of Woodbury’s points as she tallied 25 in its 51-43 win over Winslow in Atco. Despite being notched at 10 at the end of the first quarter, Woodbury took the lead 24-18 going into halftime and never look back on its way to the victory.
WOODBURY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Shawnee over Washington Twp. - Girls basketball recap

Nia Scott posted a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead Shawnee in a 54-16 win over Washington Twp in Sewell. The win keeps Shawnee unbeaten at 3-0. Avery Kessler added on nine points, nine steals and nine assists to the win while Nicole Miller tallied...
BASKETBALL
NJ.com

No. 17 Cherokee over Eastern - Girls basketball recap

Junior forward Gabby Recinto scored a game-high 29 points to lead Cherokee, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Eastern, 51-26, in Voorhees. Katie Fricker chipped in 10 points for Cherokee (2-1), which has won each of the last five games against Eastern, dating back to January 2019, by an average margin of 18.6 points per game.
BASKETBALL
Lohud | The Journal News

Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 21

Game of the Day Brewster 44, Panas 42 Madison Dakin scored the game-winner on a layup with 1.7 seconds to play. Sophia Alzugaray hit from behind the arc five times and led the Bears with 17 points. Grace Galgano knotted the score with 15 seconds to play, finishing with 16 points, 16 rebounds and...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Delran over Pennsauken Tech - Boys basketball recap

Danny Murphy scored a game-high 16 points to lead Delran to a victory at home over Pennsauken Tech, 50-33. Justin Smith made three 3-pointers on the way to 14 points while Andew Plaza added 10 points for Delran (1-2), which jumped out to an early lead by winning the first quarter by a tally of 16-7.
DELRAN, NJ
myaustinminnesota.com

Area girls’ basketball recap from Tuesday evening

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls’ basketball team was looking for win number two in a row in Adams Tuesday evening versus the Southland Rebels, and senior guard Bobbie Bruns tallied a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists as the Blossoms rolled to a 66-41 win. The Blossoms...
BASKETBALL
Trentonian

HS Girls Basketball Wrap: WW-P South rallies past Nottingham

PRINCETON JCT. — The West Windsor-Plainsboro High South varsity girls’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to overtake Nottingham for a 30-28 win Tuesday. Trailing, 21-17, at the end of three quarters, the Pirates used a 12-7 surge in the final eight minutes to pull out their first victory.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 14 Colonia over Edison - Boys basketball recap

Billy Anderson netted 18 points with two blocks and two steals to lead Colonia, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 59-57 win over Edison, in Edison. Edison (1-1) jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter. Colonia (1-1) rallied back to make it a 27-24 by halftime before outscoring Edison 20-8 in the third quarter.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Highland Park over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Ewan Haley-Lock scored 15 points for Highland Park in its 57-27 victory against Dunellen in Dunellen. Evangelos Kambitsis posted 10 points as the second-leading scorer for Highland Park (1-1). Benny Hernandez headlined a balanced Dunellen (0-2) scoring effort with nine points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Manasquan over Monmouth - Girls basketball recap

Mary Elizabeth Donnelly’s 13 points led a balanced offensive effort as Manasquan, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Monmouth, 53-30, in Tinton Falls. Twelve different players made at least one field goal for Manasquan (3-0), which jumped out to a 21-8 first quarter lead. Hope Masonius had nine points and Brooke Hollawell added seven.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson defeats High Point - Boys basketball recap

Will Weihmiller scored 21 points as Jefferson defeated High Point 61-50 in Sussex. Erik Garv and Luke Urbano added nine points a piece. Brandon Kubiak was the leading scorer for High Point (1-2) with 18 points. Jaheim Dawson also added 14 points. Jefferson (2-0) jumped out to a 31-19 lead...
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Kingsway over Vineland - Girls basketball recap

Freshman Ava Valente scored the go-ahead bucket with just under 20 seconds left, lifting Kingsway to a 32-30 win against Vineland in Woolwich Township. Senior Sam Shelton hit two free throws to tie the game at 30 for Kingsway (2-1) before Valente’s heroics. Skylar Fowlkes collected six points, 16...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Florence tops Maple Shade - Girls basketball recap

Gabby Loftin tallied 18 points, four rebounds and nine steals to lead Florence over Maple Shade 50-49 in double overtime in Florence. Yamilka Lazu-Delgado added seven points, 17 rebounds and three steals. Chi Chi Nwagbaraji had 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Madison Jobes also had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
177K+
Followers
86K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy