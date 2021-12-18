Silver Alert cancelled for 64-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old woman. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Antowanna Jones of Edwards. Jones was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 9) in the 4000 block of Chichester Road. She is believed to be...
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. A Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old Robert Bachman, who has Alzheimer’s. His family said he was talking about an old cabin they used to own years ago in Coolin, Idaho and feared he might be trying to get back there. Bachman left his home on...
INGRAM, Texas - The Ingram Police Department issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 54-year-old man with early-onset Alzheimer's Disease. Leroy Roman, 54, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday off Clark Street near Highway 27 in Ingram, about seven miles East of Kerrville. Roman is 5 foot, 8 inches...
A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old out of Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cabrini Stott. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Stott is missing from Indianapolis and was...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: A Silver Alert has been canceled for 87-year-old LD Steele. Original story: The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 87 year old LD Steele who has dementia. Steele was last seen near West Siloam Springs wearing a black coat, khaki...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert has been issued for man who went missing Saturday from South Salt Lake and who left without his diabetes medication or warm clothing. Mark Eugene Hudgins, 64, also suffers from traumatic brain injury, the Silver Alert...
NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: 84-year-old Elson M. Deshotel has been safely located. The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Help is needed to find 84-year-old Elson M. Deshotel. He was last seen by a neighbor on Friday, December 17, 2021, around 1 p.m.
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Bend police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Officials say John R. Ciriacks was last seen on Dec. 2, by a friend he normally sees every day. West Bend police contacted family and learned they also have...
MARKESAN, Wis. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a Markesan woman last seen Monday morning. Diana Austin, 80, reportedly left a residence in southeast Green Lake County at around 10:30 a.m. Officials said she left with a suitcase, a German Shepard named “Annie”, and a Black Cat named “Reese’s.”
Lafayette, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lafayette woman who was last seen in Marion County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking everyone to be on the lookout for Maitred Hammer. Maitred has a medical condition that could impair her ability to get home safe without help.
Law enforcement and family members are still looking for missing 22-year-old man Bryan “Vladek” Hasel, who was reportedly last seen Nov. 14 near UCF. "I wouldn’t wish these feelings of worry, fear, and uncertainty my family is going through on anyone," his sister, Bethany Hasel, said Sunday on a Facebook post. "We are desperate for information and answers."
PHOENIX — Police are in the early stages of a homicide investigation after a 17-year-old male died from a shooting in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues just after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting, according to a press release.
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities said a 76-year-old man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found. Marvin Ewers, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, previously went missing seen on the far south side along the 19900 block of South Jett Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man who was last seen Sunday, December 5th. The missing person was identified as Brian Guzman. Guzman was described as an Asian male who is 5’10” and weighs about 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) can now be sent in certain Silver Alert cases, targeting areas close to where the missing person was last scene to further boost the chances of finding the person. “Wisconsin DOJ and law enforcement agencies across the state are committed to locating people who’ve gone missing,”...
