Silver Alert cancelled for 64-year-old man with medical condition last seen in Phoenix

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. A Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old Robert Bachman, who has Alzheimer’s. His family said he was talking about an old cabin they used to own years ago in Coolin, Idaho and feared he might be trying to get back there. Bachman left his home on...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO