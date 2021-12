Given the state of the world at the moment and the manner in which it warps our collective sense of time, it's hard to believe but after today's slate of matches, Serie A will have officially reached the halfway point in the 2021-2022 season. We'll have much more to say on Roma’s progress over the next week or so, but for now, all that matters is getting that W and ending the calendar year on a high note—something that felt nearly impossible a little more than two weeks ago.

