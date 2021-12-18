ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

White House Discreetly Amends Biden Speech Transcript After He Referred to 'President Harris'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden referred to "President Harris" while delivering a commencement speech at South Carolina State University on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1676

:))):))
5d ago

He's such a frail tool!!! The only way we have a president like this is because of cheating in our presidential election. The voting system was compromised badly by him and his administration

Reply(159)
1063
Kathys Janece
5d ago

anyone who voted and supports him is as Dangerous as they are dead people voted for biden along with china and russia .let's go Brandon fjb

Reply(109)
697
Guest
4d ago

He wiped out Isis. Put sanctions on Iran and Russia. He would of NEVER handled Afghanistan the way Biden did. By Trump opening up the pipe lines again you were able to enjoy lower gas prices while he was in office. Biden totally messed that up when he was elected and look where we are now. Alot of this inflation is because the prices for delivery raises when the fuel rises. The huge wage increases are also causing our prices to rise. Trump is an excellent negotiator and sharp businessman. I'd rather have his off putting way of speaking then the bumbling, rambling, word slurring cognitive messwe have now. Don't even get me started about the disaster we have at the border. Chew on that awhile.I have alot more for you when you're ready.

Reply(71)
883
Related
Daily Mail

Joe Biden's dog Major has been GIVEN AWAY after being ousted from White House for biting Secret Service agent. President welcomed new German Shepherd pup Commander on Monday, and is planning to adopt a CAT next month

The White House welcomed a new puppy named Commander on Monday, but also admitted that President Joe Biden's rescue dog Major had been sent to a new home after a biting scandal. Major, who made history in January as the first rescue dog to come live at the executive mansion,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Arizona State
Deadline

Joe Biden Says A Rematch Against Donald Trump Would “Increase The Prospect” Of Him Running Again; Concedes Officials Are “Chasing Omicron” But Promises January Relief

In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024 — especially the race ended up a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump. Asked by World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an exclusive sit-down in the White House about whether he will seek re-election, the 79-year-old Biden answered, “Yes.” He elaborated, with a slight hedge: “I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, in good health, then in fact I would run again.” Some supporters have called...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Senate#Howard University#Democratic
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
681K+
Followers
74K+
Post
702M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy