2021 was a memorable year for football played in the UK as they saw one of the best games on their shores in the regular NFL season. The game brought a first win for the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence this season, and how they did it, coming from behind to beat the Dolphins 23-20 with a last-minute 53-yard field goal, will last long in the memory of the 60,000 people watching on. The noise in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just highlighted the continuing appetite for the game in the country despite soccer being the national sport.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO