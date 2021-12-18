ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton, MA

Easthampton COVID-19 test site for the holidays

By Waleed Azad
 5 days ago

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Easthampton is offering free PCR testing to residents on Mondays and Thursdays.

COVID-19 PCR testing will be taking place at 50 Payson Ave in Easthampton City Hall at the following days and times.

  • Mondays in Conference Room B (lower level) from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursdays in Conference Room B (lower level) from 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can sign up in advance . The testing site is open to the public with no minimum age. Testing is free, including being uninsured. If you have insurance, the site may bill your insurance for the test at no cost to you.

