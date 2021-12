Santa is coming to town, or more like Santas. Over the weekend more than 420 participants headed to Wild State Cider to run in this year's Wild Santa 5k. "We started this event in 2019, took a year off, and now we are back. So it's great to see that we got this momentum still and we have people coming out and dressing as Santa, just getting the holiday cheer going," said Alisha Bradley, Executive Events Director for the race.

