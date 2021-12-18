ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bootlegger Tiki

By Brant Cox
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Palm Springs is home to several good tiki bars, but Bootlegger remains our favorite. The tiny bar in the Uptown Design District is actually located...

www.theinfatuation.com

The Infatuation

Taqueria Al Pastor

In a neighborhood that has more delicious Mexican restaurants than it does fire hydrants per capita, Taqueria Al Pastor consistently makes our favorite tacos. You should, of course, order at least one of the titular al pastor variety. It’ll come piled with strips of crispy marinated pork and cubed pineapple, and a single hefty taco will make for a respectable snack.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jade Court Chinese Cuisine

The original Jade Court closed in 2019, but this Chinese restaurant has reopened in a new location in Hyde Park. It’s off the main stretch of 53rd (so it isn’t quite as busy as some of the other restaurants in the area) and is built for groups. There are a few lazy susan tables, and large format dishes on the menu, like Peking duck. The long menu has a variety of dishes like orange chicken, salt and pepper shrimp, dry chicken chili, and Szechuan beef, and a lot of cocktails too—including a shockingly good Hurricane.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Sunny’s Steakhouse

Sunny’s, an outdoor steakhouse in Little River, started as a pandemic pop-up from the Jaguar Sun team. Turns out, it’s a blast to drink martinis and eat steak in a vacant lot underneath a massive banyan tree. So Sunny’s is back as a permanent (at least until rainy season) restaurant. The menu has protein options ranging from a pork chop to a dry-aged ribeye, along with some Jaguar Sun classics, like Parker House rolls, crudo, and oysters. All the food is great, but it’s the atmosphere of Sunny’s that makes this place so special. It feels like a very fun wedding reception, except you’re under no obligation to leave your table and speak to relatives you don’t really like. Plus, the outdoor space works just as well for big groups as it does for couples. Make a reservation—unless you plan on just stopping by for cocktails in their bar area.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Clark Street Diner

One of our favorite bakeries the entire world, Clark Street Bread took over the old 101 Coffee Shop space in Hollywood. You might remember it from an iconic Megan Thee Stallion music video. They’ve kept much of the interiors virtually the same, so you’ll still find vintage leather booths, a wraparound bar, and classic stone wall (you know, real old-school diner stuff) but have completely redone the menu. It’s a lot smaller than the old 101 one, but everything’s of higher quality—all the bread comes on their signature Clark Street baguettes and toasts, plus they have a fantastic patty melt loaded with freshly ground beef, swiss cheese, and a bit of grilled onions that we haven’t stop dreaming about since eating. Oh, and there’s a free parking lot. Open for breakfast and lunch.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

PizzElla

PizzElla is a food truck that sets up in a parking lot in Edgewater, where it serves some very good Neapolitan pizza. They have a handful of options, from a classic margherita to a really delicious cacio e pepe pie that comes with a piping of ricotta parm crema on each slice. All the pizzas have a soft, bubbly dough and a great ratio of toppings. PizzElla is also BYOB, and has some picnic tables set up outside the truck.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Panca

The revolving door of restaurants in the West Village can leave us with some trust issues when choosing where to dine in the area, but Panca is reliable. It’s a lowkey Peruvian spot that’s quietly held its ground since 2008, and, in a neighborhood where last-minute dining is nearly impossible, you can easily walk in and grab a seat. Everything about Panca—from getting a table to the guarantee of good ceviche—feels easy, which we love.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tropezón

Tropezón is an an Andalusian gin and tapas bar on Española Way. And not only is it worth weaving through the street’s omnipresent crowd of tourists, but it’s one of our favorite spots in South Beach. The space is split 50/50 between a dining room and a long bar, with an interior featuring lots of wood and legs of jamón hanging from the ceiling. In other words: exactly the kind of spot where you can spend a couple hours grazing on small plates and sipping gin. Both of those things are delicious here. They have a selection of infused gin, with infusions ranging from mango to nori and shio kombu. The food menu is mostly tapas, like a yuzu kosho tortilla and pan con tomate—but there are also larger entrees like a coffee-rubbed ribeye and arroz al horno. Whether you come to drink or eat (or, ideally, both) this is the reservation to make next time you need a fun night out involving gin.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kinn

Kinn defies all of the stereotypes about stuffy, over-priced tasting menu restaurants. This Koreatown spot is laid-back, looking more like a massive candlelit sauna than a buttoned-up Korean restaurant. They’ve got a memorable R&B playlist and a concise wine list. For $67, you get six courses that feel special and will leave you feeling full. On a recent visit, we had a spicy mulhoe overflowing with citrusy seafood and a briny fried nori taco. Kinn's menu is risk-tasting, but nothing about the experience of dining here feels like an over-the-top production. So the next time you want to impress someone who hates white tablecloths or go all out on date night, you know where to do it.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Bar Cecil

Opening in April 2021, Bar Cecil is unquestionably the hardest table to get in town right now. Reservations at this American bar/restaurant book out weeks in advance–even during the low season–and if you think going midweek will help your chances, it won’t. Here’s the good news: the bar area is walk-in only and that’s where you’ll want to sit anyway. The entire menu is offered here (get the perfectly-moist pork chop, it’s the best we’ve ever eaten), plus you can chat up the bartenders about all the original art on the walls while they pour you a perfectly-made Old Fashioned. Bar Cecil is one of those places that’s sexy and chic without feeling like sexy and chic is the theme. It just naturally is - while also being our favorite place to grab dinner in town.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Liv’s

Long Beach’s most exciting oyster bar has a little something for everyone. From a platter of sweet and briny mollusks on ice and a fried oyster caesar to a mountain of fries covered in creamy seafood chowder, Liv’s in Belmont Shore isn’t afraid to let shellfish be the star of nearly every dish on the menu. Its sidewalk patio has so many string lights, you’ll feel like you’re eating under an old-school theater marquee. But if you’d rather sit inside, Liv’s long marble bar is the perfect place to bring a date (and your own bottle of wine while it’s still BYOB). If you can, stop by on a Monday night to take advantage of Liv’s half-off oyster deal. And follow their Instagram for the latest on pop-ups and events, like a fried oyster pie collaboration with one of our favorite pizza places in the city, Little Coyote.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

Sourdough Sophia

When your commitment to great bread means you’re willing to spend between 15 and 30 minutes queueing in the rain, then Sourdough Sophia is for you. As the name suggests, the specialty here is baked goods, and while their baguettes and loaves are reason enough to make this a destination, you shouldn’t snooze on their chocolate babka, expensive but fun specials like a pretzel croissant triangle sandwich with smoked salmon, herby shmear and apple, a Ferrero Rocher-inspired cruffin, or a 10/10 sausage roll. If you want to skip the peak-time queues, all of their baked goods are available for click and collect. Their excellent Gentleman Barista coffee, however, is not.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Big Jo Bakery

By night, this spacious and bright Hornsey Road spin-off from Newington Green’s Jolene is all about pizza fritta, sharing plates of mushroom and ricotta cannelloni, tamworth chops served with swede and apple, but it’s also an all-day bakery. That means that throughout the morning and afternoon you can eat (or takeaway) excellent pastries fresh from the ovens out back. You can also drink coffee and even get a bit of work done—though we absolutely would not pitch up here with our laptop riser, trackpad, and external keyboard. There’s plenty of activity at all times of day, and it’s is as good for lunchtime catch ups with workmates over slices of ricotta, potato, pancetta, and wild garlic pizza, as it is for one-on-one evening gossip sessions featuring Basque cheesecake and bottle of something organic and funky. There’s also plenty of covered seating outside and you can book via their website.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood has a plethora of forgettable fast-casual lunch options. Tacos Don Manolito is an exception. The sunny, order-at-the-counter taco shop on Sunset Blvd. comes via Mexico City, where it’s a popular chain. Our guts telling us it could have similar success here. Early standouts on the menu include the maja, which is a griddled cheese crust that’s been rolled with your choice of protein (get the perfectly salty ribeye) and then wrapped in a soft, transculescent flour tortilla. Then there’s the costeño-campechano, a behemoth of a taco filled with a mix of cecina, homemade chorizo, and chicharron with chopped onions and jalapenos mixed in. It’s a perfect balance between sweet, savory, and spicy, and considering that two will easily fill you up, the $4.40 price point makes for a very affordable meal.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Berbere

Berbere fills a massive hole in LA’s Ethiopian restaurant scene. The BYOB counter-service spot in Santa Monica is run by a couple who used to operate the T&T Lifestyle pop-up at Smorgasburg, and it’s home to a bunch of incredible plant-based Ethiopian dishes that are easy for just about anyone to love. Yes, even your friend who’s built his entire personality around carne asada.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Carousel Bakery

Located right outside the airport, Carousel is a tiny order-at-the-counter bakery and our go-to for early morning baked goods and pastries in Palm Springs. We love the giant, gooey sticky bun, the savory feta and spinach croissant, and the perfectly-balanced cheese and guava turnover. That said, everything in the daily pastry case is good, so if you’re overwhelmed, just follow your gut and start pointing. If you want some dessert for later (or for the drive home), the carrot cake is a must.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Quadz

The row of bars going along E. Arenas Rd. is the center of Palm Springs’ queer nightlife, and at its core sits Quadz. This musical theater video bar isn’t just our favorite place to drink in Palm Springs, it’s one of our favorite bars in the entire world. It’s a place where visiting 25-year-olds and locals who remember when it used to be called Spurline come together nightly to drink dirt cheap cocktails and sing-along to some of the most iconic musical theater moments in history. Even if Barbra Streisand belting “Don’t Rain On My Parade” or Jennifer Holliday’s 1982 Tony Awards performance are unknown entities to you, by the end of night, you’ll be a trained expert.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Malbec Market

Malbec Market is a sandwich counter and hot food bar in Eagle Rock that encourages people to sit down with a glass of wine instead of frantically running out the door with a chopped salad in hand. The choripan on baguette is our go-to sandwich with its sharp provolone and chimichurri sauce, but we’re also huge fans of their pulpo con chorizo. This grilled octopus comes tender and nicely charred with a smoky chorizo ragu coating the whole dish. The entraña al Malbec is also delicious, with a thick, agrodolce wine sauce slathered all over the skirt steak. This sauce won’t necessarily replace that lunchtime glass of red, but it’s close enough.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bonnie’s

Bonnie’s is a Cantonese American restaurant in Williamsburg that’s run by someone who used to work at Win Son. (In an adorable move, he named the restaurant after his mom.) Think of a night at Bonnie’s as a party with food that’s so delicious you’re only going to want to share out of politeness. We especially like the whole stuffed rainbow trout, the egg custard topped with black bean garlic sauce and clams, and the shockingly good soy-sesame-dressed chrysanthemum salad. Try a cocktail or some golden chicken broth made from the poaching liquid of Bonnie’s cold chicken dish. And if you can’t get a reservation, know that they hold some tables and bar seats for walk-ins.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Boozehounds

Big group getaway weekends are common in Palm Springs, which makes finding places where everyone can comfortably eat together imperative - particularly for brunch. Put Boozehounds at the top of your big group dining list. The sprawling space has a massive outdoor patio, a four-sided bar inside, plus tons of semi-private sitting areas throughout. In other words, no group is too big at this bar/restaurant in the Uptown Design District. As far as food goes, we like the Filipino-leaning dishes the most, like the perfectly-simmered adobo chicken and crackly pork lumpia, but all the menus (they have different ones for brunch, lunch. dinner, and Happy Hour) are large and cover a ton of ground, so everyone will find something they like. And that includes dogs, who get their own separate food menu as well.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
