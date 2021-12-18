ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Man, 45, arrested for assaulting, choking his mother after wrecking her car in Dorchester County

By Tim Renaud
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested a 45-year-old man on Thursday after he assaulted his mother and choked her into unconsciousness.

Deputies said the 72-year-old victim suffered “significant injuries” after she told them that her son had beaten and choked her after admitting that he damaged her car.

An incident report shows the man, Jerry Lee Wood, had taken his mother’s car without permission early in the morning and then told her he wrecked it.

The woman said she started crying and told her son that she was upset and that he would have to pay for the vehicle, something the report said made Wood irate – it said he lunged at her, knocked her phone out of her hands, and started punching her in the face among other assaultive actions.

The woman immediately left the home when she regained consciousness.

Deputies attempted to contact Wood at their home – but he only communicated through a closed door and would not come outside.  At one point Wood told deputies, “You better not come through that door mother (expletive)” and “I have a bomb and a hostage.”

Summerville student organizes donation of ‘SynFrogs’ to replace real frogs for classroom dissections

They later obtained a warrant and returned to the residence, where he again refused to comply with directives to exit the home. “Deputies then forced entry to the home and took Wood into custody,” said Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with assault, high and aggravated — A cash surety bond totaling $150,000 was set for Wood during a hearing Friday morning.

