MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright and was charged with manslaughter. She has said she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun. The verdict will be read sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Thursday. The jury had deliberated for at least 24 hours Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Late Tuesday, they asked Judge Regina Chu what they should do if they could not arrive at a verdict. Speaking with the jurors, Chu told them they needed to continue with deliberations...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 MINUTES AGO