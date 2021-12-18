ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks activate Max Comtois off injured reserve

By Brian La Rose
 5 days ago
With Anaheim off to a surprising 17-9-5 start to sit atop the Pacific Division heading into Friday night?s game against Arizona, Max Comtois will have to be more productive if he wants to maintain his spot in the lineup. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks will be welcoming back an important part of their forward group Friday night as Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register notes (Twitter link) that winger Max Comtois has been activated off injured reserve. He had missed the previous 16 games after breaking a bone in his hand.

2021-22 has been a surprising season for the 22-year-old and not in a good way. After leading Anaheim in scoring last season with 33 points in 56 games, his production had gone in the complete opposite direction prior to the injury. This year, he has just a single assist in 13 contests despite still logging over 13 minutes a game while his shots and shot attempts are down considerably. With Anaheim off to a surprising 17-9-5 start to sit atop the Pacific Division heading into Friday night’s game against Arizona, Comtois will have to be more productive if he wants to maintain his spot in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the Ducks will also welcome back John Gibson to the lineup after missing the last two games due to a lower-body injury. He’ll get the start and give Anthony Stolarz – who is on a nice run as of late with a .951 SV% in his last six games – the night off.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

