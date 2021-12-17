Orange County Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Mayor Michael Udine gave an update on the county’s fight against COVID-19 Wednesday. It comes as long lines returned to testing sites once again on Wednesday, with Christmas just a few days away. “The omicron variant is spreading rapidly and spreading fast,” says Udine. Despite the variant, the mayor says Broward County hospitals are in good shape. He was on a conference call with area mayors and health officials. According to the mayor, 2,500 booster shots are heading to 16 area assisted living facilities. In addition, 80% of Broward residents have at least one dose of a vaccine, and 88% of county employees are fully vaccinated. “In Broward County government buildings employees are required to wear masks, we have reduced travel in these buildings due to the holidays, so we continue to monitor our government buildings,” says Udine. CBS4 News spoke with locals on Las Olas about how they feel about the current COVID-19 numbers during the holidays. “I think it’s better than last year but we decided not to travel for a reason, I don’t know about that,” says Carmen Logsdon. “We’re triple vaxxed so we feel if we’re outside and around people that we know are vaxxed it’s OK,” says Mark Logsdon.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO