Orange County, CA

Orange County Reports First Case Of Omicron Variant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) – Orange County has reported its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The individual, a male, is fully vaccinated. Thus far, they have only experience mild symptoms of illness. The individuals name has been withheld for privacy. Doctor Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Deputy Health...

KESQ News Channel 3

‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley

Nearly 90 employees of Mastro's Steakhouse in Palm Desert have been ordered to get tested for COVID-19 after a major outbreak among workers that included a case of the Omicron variant, health officials announced on Wednesday. At this time, it is the first Omicron case in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County reported its first case The post ‘Major’ COVID outbreak at Mastro’s, including first known Omicron case in Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS LA

Healthcare Workers In California Will Be Required To Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Amid growing daily case rates of COVID-19 and increased hospitalizations, Governor Gavin Newsom’s Office announced Tuesday that the state will require healthcare workers to get a booster shot. The announcement came on his social media channels with the post on Twitter saying, “California will require healthcare works to get a COVID-19 booster. Omicron is spreading rapidly and we must do all we can to keep staff at hospitals and medical facilities healthy and safe to protect Californians during a potential winter surge.” Full details of the mandate are expected to be released during a formal announcement Wednesday at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 944 New Cases In 24 Hours

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 944 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the new cases, 884 are confirmed cases and 60 are probable. There have been 10,202 total hospitalizations and 165,659 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,614. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGNO

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Broward County Mayor Gives Update On COVID-19 Fight As Testing Demand Continues

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Mayor Michael Udine gave an update on the county’s fight against COVID-19 Wednesday. It comes as long lines returned to testing sites once again on Wednesday, with Christmas just a few days away. “The omicron variant is spreading rapidly and spreading fast,” says Udine. Despite the variant, the mayor says Broward County hospitals are in good shape. He was on a conference call with area mayors and health officials. According to the mayor, 2,500 booster shots are heading to 16 area assisted living facilities. In addition, 80% of Broward residents have at least one dose of a vaccine, and 88% of county employees are fully vaccinated. “In Broward County government buildings employees are required to wear masks, we have reduced travel in these buildings due to the holidays, so we continue to monitor our government buildings,” says Udine. CBS4 News spoke with locals on Las Olas about how they feel about the current COVID-19 numbers during the holidays. “I think it’s better than last year but we decided not to travel for a reason, I don’t know about that,” says Carmen Logsdon. “We’re triple vaxxed so we feel if we’re outside and around people that we know are vaxxed it’s OK,” says Mark Logsdon.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Eater

As LA’s COVID-19 Cases Surge, More Restaurants Announce Temporary Closures

Los Angeles County — and indeed California at large — is beginning to feel the early effects of what is likely to be another COVID-19 winter surge, spurred on by the newer and highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Los Angeles Times has called the forecast “grim” for the coming months as LA County pushed past 3,500 new cases on Sunday, December 19, a more than three-fold increase from the week before.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Despite New Wave Of Infections, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Dr. Barbara Ferrer Say Another Lockdown Not Likely

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed, a statewide mask mandate is back in place, and with holiday plans in doubt again – could we see the return of another specter of the pandemic, the dreaded lockdown? Local city officials like Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says they don’t anticipate another lockdown even as yet wave of infections washes over the pandemic-weary population. “I don’t see a lockdown,” Garcetti said. “I think we’re so much better protected than we were. I do think that restrictions such as masking indoors will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

‘Extremely Concerned’: Mountain County Health Leaders Warn Of Extreme COVID Surge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

