Madison, WI

UnityPoint Health – Meriter postpones some elective surgeries amid blood shortage

By Logan Reigstad
 5 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter is postponing some elective surgeries as the Madison area and hospitals across the country deal with what the health care system is calling a critical blood shortage.

In a news release, UnityPoint Health – Meriter said patients who had elective surgeries with a high bleeding risk are being contacted to reschedule in instances where a later surgery is safe.

Dr. Jason Yelk, the clinical resource management chair for Meriter, said while the national blood shortage has been ongoing for a year, Madison has fared better until now. The shortage, he said, is caused by fewer donations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The word that was used when I first learned about this a couple days ago was unprecedented,” he said, “levels that we have never before seen. And it varies for blood types, so not all blood types are as critically low as others.”

Both O-negative and O-positive blood types are seeing the highest need, but other types don’t have much of a cushion either, he added.

Postponing surgeries ranging from hip replacements to hysterectomies has been difficult news to break to patients.

“We literally were put into the position of having to call patients on the day of their surgery to let them know that we were going to have to postpone this,” Yelk said.

As for how long the pause will stay in effect, Yelk said he hopes it will not be too long, calling it a “necessary evil… in order to avoid a more significant crisis in the near future.”

Because of the shortage, UnityPoint Health – Meriter is asking those who are eligible to give blood.

“It’s the greatest gift you can give, really,” Yelk said. “It’s not overly dramatic to say that you could save someone’s life with that unit of blood that you give.”

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

