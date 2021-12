MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This Year’s CAMACOL Food Giveaway will be limited To 500 baskets, a stark reduction from prior events. “It’s been tough because not only has the need increased but at the same time the supply has constricted because of the supply chain situation, that is being experienced around the world,” said Joe Chi, President of CAMACOL. The Latin American Chamber of Commerce’s annual Noche Buena holiday food basket drive will be taking place Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the CAMACOL Building on 14th and Flagler. This year’s event will be drive-through only. The more than 30-year tradition, has always provided...

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO