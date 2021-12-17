ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Twitter Attacking the Freedoms of the Street Photography?

 6 days ago
It’s been over a week since Twitter decided to give more power to people who don’t want unconsented images of them shared on the platform. News outlets worldwide rushed to push the news out to their readers. The Phoblographer and I decided to wait. We waited because Twitter’s latest policy decision...

The best photography books of 2021 | Books

In colonial times, Brazil’s European settlers referred to the malarial, snake-infested jungle of the Amazon as a “green hell”. Sebastião Salgado’s superb Amazônia (Taschen) sees it as a black and white heaven, or as a paradise in the process of being lost – not closed to unworthy human beings but whittled away by farmers and churned up by mining. Salgado mythologises the landscapes he photographs, and his documentation of six years in the Amazon looks like a reprise of the first week in Genesis. As drenching rainstorms retreat from the steaming, apparently molten earth, dry land solidifies; tribal people clamber out of the river and begin to increase and multiply; the creator’s covenant with his biodiverse creation is renewed by a rainbow that arches over the mountains.
Colorful Portraits Of Women Have Won Cristina Venedict Many Awards

“When you want something from the bottom of your heart, the Universe will show you a way,” says Romanian photographer Cristina Venedict about her path to photography. She loves using primary complementary colors in her portrait work, which allows her soul to speak to the viewer using styles learned from art school. But her path to discovering photography wasn’t all that straightforward.
How to Shoot Beautiful Street Photography With a Leica 28mm Lens

The 28mm lens is a classic focal length for many photographers. It’s true that 35mm and 50mm lenses tend to see more of the spotlight and are romanticized more often. But the 28mm lens embodies the truth that if your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough. If you’re shooting street photography, one of the best lenses you can grab is a Leica 28mm lens. In this guide, we’ll go through how to get the most from them!
Photographer Boyd Hagen Writes a Love Letter to the Sony RX1R II

I never held a camera in my hand until my second year of college. After trying on four or five majors, none of which fit, I stumbled into journalism. Here I could use my natural curiosity to some advantage. Then, I discovered photojournalism, which was even better—my first drafts of stories were always OK, but I couldn’t learn to rewrite. Photojournalism, I realized, had no second drafts—you only got one chance to get it right.
Light Painting Inspiration Is Easily Found Says Nikolay Trebukhin

“When an artist is recognized by style, it is like a business card,” says surreal light painter Nikolay Trebukhin. A man of few words who lets his work speak for itself, Nikolay finds inspiration in almost everything for his nighttime creations. Switching to an Olympus (now rebranded as the OM System) camera has greatly aided his photography.
From Russia With Love: The Best Russian Photographers We’ve Featured

Russia is home to around 115 million people. The country is full of mountainous zones and exquisitely designed buildings, making it perfect for locals to learn the craft. Many Russian photographers have left their nest and gone elsewhere, but they’re still flying the flag for their home nation, showing the rest of the world that Russia means business in the world of photography.
Powerful Portrait Photography That Demands Your Attention

Portrait photography is a highly versatile genre. You have the standard “for my Linkedin” headshot right through to the self-analytical self-portrait. Of course, there’s a place for something basic, but they’re never the type of portraits that remain in the viewer’s mind. Instead, it’s the portraits that pushed a little further, explored the possibilities of the unknown, and verge on being bizarre that are remembered. If you’re looking for something that’ll make you say, “I can’t get it out of my mind,” stick with us because you’re in the right place.
A Photographer Revisits the Book That Taught Her About Dying

When the photographer Alessandra Sanguinetti was growing up in Argentina during the nineteen-seventies, her mother kept on the coffee table a copy of “Wisconsin Death Trip,” a collection of photographs taken between 1890 and 1910 by Charles Van Schaick. Made in the Wisconsin city of Black River Falls, they included studio portraits of elderly residents with worn faces and worn boots, images of large families outside small clapboard houses, and several postmortem portrayals of infants laid out in their coffins. “It was my first encounter with mortality—I remember thinking, I am going to die,” Sanguinetti recalled recently. “The book also introduced me to the idea that history is subjective. I had never seen history this way before. It had always been facts. It had always been dates. It had never been a mood, a feeling.”
Turning Photography Passion into a Business

BOTTINEAU– December 8, 2021 - Lacey Grade always knew she wanted to be a photographer, but it took a push from her grandmother to set her in the right direction. She got the education she needed for her career through the photography program at Dakota College at Bottineau (DCB), but not before a brief detour.
What Is the Circle of Confusion in Photography?

When an object is out of focus, it exceeds a threshold of acceptable sharpness called the circle of confusion. What exactly is the circle of confusion, and how can you use it in your photos?. It's not as complicated as it might seem at first. In fact, you might find...
Like to Photograph Cities? There’s a Lens Here For You

Nothing is more fun than walking around a city at night stuck in tungsten white balance and photographing the city! You’ll get the blade runner effect. For the past few years, Tamron has become one of our favorite third-party lens manufacturers. Their lenses are fast to focus, compact, lightweight, and built incredibly well. On Sony cameras, they’re incredibly durable if not some of the most durable out there. After the jump, you can find all the Tamron lens deals currently available.
Laurence Bouchard Finds Magic and Whimsy in City Life

“Fatherhood has shaped my perspective,” the Tokyo-based photographer Laurence Bouchard tells me. “Having a daughter has changed the kind of places I visit, and without a doubt, I’ve found some very cool locations that I would never have been to otherwise. My wife usually works on Sundays, so I make a deal with my daughter: we go somewhere that interests me and somewhere she wants to go.”
Did This Photographer Exploit Young Children in Developing Nations?

Photojournalism and documentary photography share one common goal: to tell the truth. They’re two photographic disciplines where creative license gets put to one side, and pure documentation takes the front seat. It would be unethical to manipulate or stage an image, only to then pass it off as authentic. Sadly, photographers don’t always stick to ethics. Some go their own route for personal gain.
Is There Storytelling in Landscape Photography?

Landscape photography is one of the most popular genres of photography, but how do photos of rocks, mountains, waves, and sunsets tell a story?. Photography has always been used to tell stories. It has always been an easier, more convenient, and more effective way to illustrate events and phenomena. But, as a landscape photographer, you may have sometimes questioned what stories you are telling your audience. How does the location illustrate an event? How does the light translate into trains of thought?
The photographer who shot inside a Ukranian combat school

Previously in Zanzibar, working on a story about street culture (which he shared with us earlier this year), Carl travelled next to Istanbul before arriving in Lviv in Western Ukraine. "A lot of people associate that part of the world with the Soviet grip, and I could see it – Ukraine obviously suffered in the Soviet era. They had been very rich in culture, but it was all stripped away by the Soviets, so, originally, I wanted to do a piece on the Ukrainian cultural revival." Realising this would be too broad to quantify into a single story, he decided to focus on a specific area of national identity and approached the school about doing a project.
When It Comes to Photography, Be a Shark, Not a Jet

A brief story to round out the year and launch us into the next. Yes, I am a fan of West Side Story. And, yes, I may have just walked out of a screening of Steven Spielberg’s remake. But aside from borrowing inspiration for my title, I promise you that at no point in this article will I break out into song. Nobody wants that. Nobody.
Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
