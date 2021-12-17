ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-80 to shut down temporarily over Donner Summit Saturday morning

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 80 over Donner Summit will shut down temporarily on Saturday morning for emergency work,...

