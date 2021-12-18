Kamala Harris, in interview, says administration did not anticipate omicron variant
Janesville Gazette
5 days ago
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that the administration failed to anticipate the variants that have prolonged and worsened the COVID-19 pandemic and that she underestimated the role misinformation would play in prolonging the disease that has killed 800,000 Americans. “We didn’t see delta coming. I...
Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
It's been well-documented that allies of Vice President Kamala Harris are frustrated with how she has been utilized and treated by the Biden administration. In November, CNN reported that Harris' team believes Biden's team hasn't provided enough support while giving her tasks that put her in "no-win political situation[s]." Now, some of Harris' allies are dropping their anonymity and going on the record critiquing the administration's treatment of the vice president.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested negative of Covid-19 in a rapid antigen test and a PCR test, her spokesperson said on Wednesday. Ms Harris came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for Covid. The vice president will be tested again on Friday and Monday and will “continue with her daily schedule,” including departing for Los Angeles on Wednesday evening for a stay through the new year, spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement. Meanwhile, the US supreme court has agreed to take up challenges to the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandates for businesses and healthcare workers. The arguments will be held next month. Earlier, the UK reported a further 106,122 Covid-19 cases — a new one-day record and the first time daily reported cases have risen above 100,000.The government also said 140 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.The first six-figure total came just hours after experts said children aged five to 11 who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a Covid vaccine.
Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris was exposed to COVID-19 by a member of her staff who spent Tuesday with the vice president and tested positive for the virus the following day, Harris's office disclosed. As a result of the close contact with the staff member, Harris received a...
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Vice President Kamala Harris was “taken a bit out of context” in a recent statement in which she said that the Biden administration didn’t see the Delta or Omicron Covid variants coming. Fauci spoke to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday to address rising...
The vice president appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Tha God's Honest Truth Friday, and it got to where her spokesperson tried to cut off the interview, not once, but twice. Our former SF district attorney and now vice president of the United States Kamala Harris seems to have very terrible luck with television talk shows. When she appeared on The View in September, we saw mortifying on-air notices that two hosts had COVID. Similar awkwardness took place this past Friday when Harris went on Comedy Central's Tha God's Honest Truth, and it ended with the highly unflattering spectacle of Harris’ spokesperson Symone Sanders trying to shout the interview to an end from offscreen.
Vice President Kamala Harris did not hide her frustration when Charlamagne tha God asked her whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin is the president of the United States. “So, who is the real president of this country, is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden?” Charlamagne asked Harris on Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth. “C’mon Charlamagne. C’mon, it’s Joe Biden,” Harris said to the late-night talk show host. “I can’t tell sometimes,” Charlamagne chimed in before Harris cut him off as the interview evidently took a tense turn. “No, no, no, no. It’s Joe Biden. It’s Joe Biden. And don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president, it’s Joe Biden and I’m vice president. My name is Kamala Harris,” she said.
Vice President Kamala Harris let her fury fly during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God on Friday, blasting the host’s question on whether Joe Biden or Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is “the real president.” “It’s Joe Biden—and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s president,” she said, her voice rising. “It’s Joe Biden. And I’m vice president, and my name is Kamala Harris.” She then went on to list some of the administration’s accomplishments and Build Back Better aspirations, emphasizing the White House’s role in getting them done or considered. “I hear the frustration, but let’s not deny the impact that we’ve had,” Harris said.
President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
The United States might have expected coronavirus variants to pop up, but the country’s top officials were left baffled by what they found with the omicron variant. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration did not see the delta variant or the omicron variant coming, according to Fox News.
