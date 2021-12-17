Bozeman's Justus Perkins' bet on himself leading to success at Montana State

Montana State center Justus Perkins celebrates during a game against UT Martin on Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed

Zach Redd was shoved to the ground, and the teammate to his right felt the need to act.

Montana State drew a UT Martin defender offside during their FCS playoff game two weeks ago. Redd fell following a brief collision with that player, and MSU center Justus Perkins began pretending to give him CPR.

“Get him back on his feet ready to go,” Perkins joked. “Gotta have fun with it out there.”

The Bobcats had been through a slog of a season. They fought to compile a nine-game winning streak, then lost to rival Montana in the regular season finale before bouncing back to win a pair of playoff games. They had also dealt with a quarterback change, with previous starter Matthew McKay entering the transfer portal just days prior to their first postseason matchup.

So enjoying the fun moments, MSU head coach Brent Vigen concurred, wasn’t so bad.

“Our job isn't the prettiest. You've got to come in and hit some dudes for two hours a day,” Perkins said. “But always being thankful for the opportunity.”

The Bobcats, Vigen said, relish spending time with Perkins. The Bozeman native has been upbeat. But he also blends that with focus.

This balance has led Perkins to becoming a key component in the Bobcats’ offensive success. They’ll look to lean on the redshirt freshman again when they host the FCS semifinals against South Dakota State at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

“He's that type of guy that people enjoy being around,” Vigen said, “but they understand he's serious about competing and doing everything he can for this program.”

Montana State center Justus Perkins celebrates a touchdown against UT Martin on Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed

Before MSU played at Sam Houston, the reigning national champion, Perkins said his team would need to play at its best in order to win. The Bobcats were victorious in convincing fashion.

They ran for 190 yards against one of the top rushing defenses in the nation. They also allowed no sacks against a formidable defensive front.

That was in part because of Perkins’ performance, indicative of the progress he’s made since he arrived at MSU as a walk-on.

Perkins, now 6-foot, 285 pounds, had offers to play at Division II and NAIA schools. But he decided to pursue a college career at MSU instead, however it would end up.

An all-state first-teamer as a senior in 2018, Perkins tallied 81 pancake blocks, according to MaxPreps. Bozeman High head coach Levi Wesche was sure he was capable of playing Division I football.

“He's extremely physical. He's always played with a physical edge,” Wesche said. “But beyond that, he's an extremely intelligent football player and understands the game better than most O-linemen.”

Perkins had to develop quickly. He was forced to face off against the likes of Chase Benson, who’s regarded as one of the best defensive tackles in the Big Sky, in practices.

However, Perkins loved the challenge. He embraced competing with Benson. Perkins recognized what did and didn’t work with his approach and learned from his mistakes in practice.

“It’s pretty fun,” Benson said of lining up against Perkins. “He’s quite the frickin’ fireball, that guy. He’s got the energy of a frickin’ 10-year-old and he’s got the weight of an O-lineman. He comes off the ball pretty dang hard.”

Montana State center Justus Perkins (65) and the Bobcats play against UT Martin on Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed

Back in the spring, some of MSU’s first practices with Vigen as head coach, Perkins was fighting to rise up the depth chart.

Vigen said Perkins took his backup designation to heart after the spring. He worked tirelessly during the summer and showcased his athleticism when given the chance.

When projected starter Cole Sain was injured during fall camp, Perkins had a shot to see more playing time.

“(Perkins) was given that opportunity to take that spot and run with it and really has done that,” Vigen said. “He’s been very consistent all year. He’s still giving up size and will throughout his career, but I think he's got more and more comfortable with how to go about all the nuances.

“It's a lot that goes into playing that position, but he's handled the ins and outs, making the line calls, snapping the ball, so effectively.

“He’s handled those things like a vet, and he's been able to play really effective football all season.”

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott (16), center Justus Perkins (65) and the rest of the Bobcats' offense prepare for a play against UT Martin on Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium. Shawn Raecke / Contributed

The Bobcats are sixth in the FCS, averaging 229.3 rushing yards per game, and 32nd with 1.54 sacks allowed per contest. Perkins is one of three Bobcats to have started every game on the offensive line.

Perkins said seeing the field so much as a freshman has required more attention to detail. Opponents may view his inexperience as a reason to focus on concocting ways to confuse him.

But he takes pride in playing as often as he has while he’s as young as he is.

“I've grown a lot mentally,” Perkins said. “Each week, I feel like I faced a different defense because every defense does it a little bit differently so I'm always seeing new looks out there. But being able to play better with my eyes, being able to recognize things faster, being able to react to what the defense is giving me out there, I feel like I've grown a lot there.”

Perkins hopes to one day become a first-team all-Big Sky selection, like the teammates he’s competed against and lined up with.

Wesche said Perkins never doubted himself when he chose to go to MSU. That confidence doesn’t seem to be wavering as he sets his sights on higher goals.

“He bet on himself and it paid off because he doesn't cut corners and he does stuff the right way,” Wesche said. “I'm really proud of him for that.”