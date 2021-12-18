ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

Northport Police giving away gift cards instead of tickets

By Tim Reid
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fj2ke_0dQ9m6dv00

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Northport police officers are spreading some Christmas cheer. From now until Christmas day, they are handing out gift cards instead of traffic tickets.

Residents report seeing more sinkholes popping up in Talladega County

Spokesperson Haley Abbett from the police department says a Tuscaloosa County resident donated funds to make the project happen.

“Everyone gets nervous when they see the blue lights, ‘oh my goodness, here is another bad thing,’ and so when we come along and give them a gift card instead of a ticket, it gives them a positive image of the police and lets them know we are out here to help them too. And we are proud to be a part of this community,” Abbett said.

Abbett says this is a great way to better community relations and help families who need assistance for the holidays.

“We love building relationships with our community, one of our officers told us after he gave away a gift card yesterday, it made the person cry because he really needed it,” said Abbett.

Officers have 100 gift cards to hand out during traffic stops. They will be giving away $50 Publix grocery store gift cards and $25 gas cards so folks can fill up the tank.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

2 dead, toddler found unharmed inside north Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday morning after two people were found dead inside a residence. According to BPD, the home is located in the 5000 block of 42nd Place North. Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. when neighbors noticed the door to the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Northport, AL
Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Sports
City
Northport, AL
City
Talladega, AL
Talladega County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Talladega County, AL
Northport, AL
Sports
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Louisiana man allegedly stabbed person for not having a cigarette lighter

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gift Cards#Christmas#Traffic Tickets#Wiat#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy