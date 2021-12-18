ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boeing drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
VIDEO: Boeing announcement could have impact on other businesses in Snohomish

SEATTLE — Boeing announced on Friday that it would drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The company said that while it encourages employees to get vaccinated and get booster shots, it would suspend the requirement in line with recent federal court decisions, which were later overturned Friday.

KIRO 7 reached out to Boeing for an additional statement and a spokesperson said they had nothing to add to this earlier statement:

“Boeing is committed to maintaining a safe working environment for our employees, and advancing the health and safety of our global workforce. As such, we continue to encourage our employees to get vaccinated and get a booster if they have not done so. Meanwhile, after careful review, Boeing has suspended its vaccination requirement in line with a federal court’s decision prohibiting enforcement of the federal contractor executive order and a number of state laws. As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to monitor and follow federal, state and local requirements.”

On Friday, President Joe Biden’s vaccine-or-testing policy for private companies was reinstated by a federal appeals court.

The policy requires businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or submit a negative COVID-19 test every week.

©2021 Cox Media Group

