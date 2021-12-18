Drier, Warmer Weather in November

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Get ready for another cool start this morning in the upper 40s across much of the region. Even with a fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, expect temperatures to trend a good bit warmer than yesterday with highs reaching into the middle 70s in our warmest areas. Dry conditions prevail once again and with breezy southerly winds blowing once again, it would be a really good idea to hold off on doing any outdoor burning until the winds die down later this weekend. Christmas Eve is Friday and we will continue our quiet and warm weather trend, but the only difference will be the addition of some even gustier southerly winds which could blow up to 30-35 mph at times, so secure the outdoor Christmas decorations and hold onto your hats! We will stay dry the night of Christmas Eve, and other than some scattered cloud cover, conditions will be perfect for Santa’s arrival! Christmas Day looks very nice, with morning lows a bit mild in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80 degrees. It seems a weak “cool” front will into the northern portions of East Texas later on Christmas Day but this will be a dry front as no showers are expected to form as the front rolls through. We will see a slight dip in temperatures by Sunday morning but most should still remain in the middle 70s in the afternoon, and very similar conditions should be expected for Monday as well. A few showers look to be possible on Tuesday, and even better chances for showers should be expected on Wednesday as another cold front makes an attempt to dip south of the Red River and make it into East Texas.

