Drier, Warmer Weather in November

fayettecountyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlame it on La Niña. By the end of November, nearly half the state was...

www.fayettecountyrecord.com

kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNING, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

A Winter Storm Warning for mountain areas in southern Oregon is in place through 10:00 a.m. Thursday, while a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said during the Warning, 18 to 24 inches of snow is expected with winds gusting as high as 50 miles per hour. For the Advisory, total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches is forecast.
12newsnow.com

Warmer weather on the way to SE Texas

One more chilly night across SE Texas ahead of a big warming trend. Record-tying warmth possible for Christmas with humid, dry weather this weekend.
KTRE

Thursday’s Weather: A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with even warmer temperatures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Get ready for another cool start this morning in the upper 40s across much of the region. Even with a fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, expect temperatures to trend a good bit warmer than yesterday with highs reaching into the middle 70s in our warmest areas. Dry conditions prevail once again and with breezy southerly winds blowing once again, it would be a really good idea to hold off on doing any outdoor burning until the winds die down later this weekend. Christmas Eve is Friday and we will continue our quiet and warm weather trend, but the only difference will be the addition of some even gustier southerly winds which could blow up to 30-35 mph at times, so secure the outdoor Christmas decorations and hold onto your hats! We will stay dry the night of Christmas Eve, and other than some scattered cloud cover, conditions will be perfect for Santa’s arrival! Christmas Day looks very nice, with morning lows a bit mild in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80 degrees. It seems a weak “cool” front will into the northern portions of East Texas later on Christmas Day but this will be a dry front as no showers are expected to form as the front rolls through. We will see a slight dip in temperatures by Sunday morning but most should still remain in the middle 70s in the afternoon, and very similar conditions should be expected for Monday as well. A few showers look to be possible on Tuesday, and even better chances for showers should be expected on Wednesday as another cold front makes an attempt to dip south of the Red River and make it into East Texas.
WJCL

Clear, cold start but warmer weather is coming

Check out your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast is the video above. After a frosty start for many across the area, we keep the sunshine around and milder temperatures for our Thursday. The sunshine sticks around in the forecast but not the cool temperatures- in fact, by Christmas Day we're...
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Mild Temperatures Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Even with a chilly morning, mild conditions are ahead. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning. Temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon. Mild temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s is expected through Christmas with showers likely Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.  
wach.com

Warmer weather still moving into the SC Midlands by weekend

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Temperatures are about to push well above average for the weekend. Wednesday saw high temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s - closer to average this time of year. Thursday takes a bit of a tumble, with the thermometer only making it to the 50s.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold start today; warmer days ahead

COLD START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise. This will be our last morning with sub-freezing temperatures until 2022 a warming trend begins later today as temperatures rise into the low 60s with a sunny sky. Tomorrow will be a partly to mostly sunny day with a high in the upper 60s.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light precipitation was peppering the eastern metro Thursday morning, but it won’t hang around long. Some slick spots this morning as wintry mix moves through the #TwinCities @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/dDlPRs8z8X — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) December 23, 2021 The skies will clear as sunshine and warmer temperatures arrive later in the day. By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s. (credit: CBS) There’s another chance of precipitation early in the day on Christmas Eve. Rain is likely in central Minnesota, while northern Minnesota could see some snowflakes. Things will dry out by the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer than Thursday,...
