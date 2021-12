The 25th annual Shop with a Cop took place Saturday in Laurel County. With the help of several organizations, The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police Department gathered at the London Walmart. More than 180 kids were able to get a good Christmas this year thanks to the drive. Sheriff John Root said he is pleased with how the event has grown over the years. Lt. Chris Edwards said the need is growing as well. The department wants to thank everyone involved who made it possible.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 10 DAYS AGO