G'day. I have noticed in the press, radio, TV, etc., that it seems to be mostly Republicans are the ones refusing to get vaccinated or wear masks. What a good thing! I write to tell them to keep up the good work. If they keep dying from COVID, maybe Cheyenne, and even Wyoming, could become a major Democratic state. Maybe even, in the future, the whole of America could become Democratic.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO