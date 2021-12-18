Christmas with Big Mamma - Part III

12th century jazz: Camila Parias, Anne Azéma and Deborah Rentz-Moore of the Boston CamerataDan Busler. Oliver Geisler’s witty booklet note makes the case for Michael Praetorius (1571-1621) as “one of the best unknowns in the history of music.” Reading the composer’s biography makes one wonder how he found the time to compose at all, and the seasonal choral pieces collected here are notable for their emotional immediacy and technical flair. The title track, “Es ist ein Ros entsprungen”, the closest thing to a Praetorious greatest hit, is beautifully sung here by Hans-Christoph Rademann’s ten-piece Dresden Kammerchor. The accompaniments are superb too, especially when the brass come to the fore: Friederike Otto’s mellow cornett solo at the start of “Der Morgenstern is aufgedrungen” is a sound to savour, later joined by a trombone quartet. Dance rhythms are nicely sprung, as in “Quem pastores laudavere”, and Praetorius in solemn mood can’t help smiling, as with the closing “Deo patri sit gloria.” As a bonus, there’s another setting of “Es is ein Ros” by Praetorius’s splendidly-named contemporary Melchior Vulpius. Good notes, full texts and classy design too – a lovely collection.

