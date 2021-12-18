ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Christmas with Big Mamma - Part III

fayettecountyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a week later that I walked into our back door after making a trip to...

www.fayettecountyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Brian Cole: 'The Irony In The Christmas Story' - Part 2

Editor's Note: Each Sunday, DrydenWire.com publishes a submitted article in a weekly series from Pastor Brian Cole. If you would have a question for Brian or would like to learn more about him, visit his website or his official Facebook page. The Irony in the Christmas Story - Part 2.
RELIGION
fayettecountyrecord.com

That Little Voice

The rush is on. Santa is over feeding his reindeer, polishing the shiny nose of Rudolph, frantically getting the gifts to be delivered in order, and wondering how many toys, clothes, electronics, and do-dads will fit in his ever-increasing sized sleigh. And down on earth world, the lucky ones are buying more goodies so no family member feels slighted, and the unlucky ones…well, they hope their…
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Part Iii#Answering Machine#Blinking#Back Door
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart 2021: Order Today to Get Gifts in Time for Christmas

If you're currently shopping for last-minute Christmas gifts, Walmart is here to help! Today is your last chance to order holiday gifts at Walmart to get them delivered by Dec. 25 with ground shipping. The retailer released its 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
designertrapped.com

Part 1: 2021 Colorful Christmas Home Tour

Each year I share a tour of our home all decorated for Christmas, and today it's time to share Part 1 of my 2021 colorful Christmas home tour! If you love colorful Christmas decorations, you won't be disappointed!. It's finally time for a full tour of our home all decked...
HOME & GARDEN
theartsdesk.com

Classical CDs: Christmas 2021, Part 1

12th century jazz: Camila Parias, Anne Azéma and Deborah Rentz-Moore of the Boston CamerataDan Busler. Oliver Geisler’s witty booklet note makes the case for Michael Praetorius (1571-1621) as “one of the best unknowns in the history of music.” Reading the composer’s biography makes one wonder how he found the time to compose at all, and the seasonal choral pieces collected here are notable for their emotional immediacy and technical flair. The title track, “Es ist ein Ros entsprungen”, the closest thing to a Praetorious greatest hit, is beautifully sung here by Hans-Christoph Rademann’s ten-piece Dresden Kammerchor. The accompaniments are superb too, especially when the brass come to the fore: Friederike Otto’s mellow cornett solo at the start of “Der Morgenstern is aufgedrungen” is a sound to savour, later joined by a trombone quartet. Dance rhythms are nicely sprung, as in “Quem pastores laudavere”, and Praetorius in solemn mood can’t help smiling, as with the closing “Deo patri sit gloria.” As a bonus, there’s another setting of “Es is ein Ros” by Praetorius’s splendidly-named contemporary Melchior Vulpius. Good notes, full texts and classy design too – a lovely collection.
MUSIC
lootpress.com

Next Troop Giving as part of the Christmas Challenge

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Girl Scout Christmas Giving Challenge 2021 has begun. Girl Scout Troop #10424 accepted the challenge on Thursday, December 9. The troop will donate pet supplies to the Raleigh County Humane Society. The troop chose the humane society to donate to because they did not want the pets to be forgotten this Christmas.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
CBS New York

‘Christmas Is Saved’: Charity ‘Toys Of Hope’ Gets Temporary Delivery Van After Its Was Totaled In Crash

WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Prayers were answered for a Long Island-based volunteer organization that was grounded at the worst time of year. As we told you Monday, Toys of Hope lost its toy delivery van in a crash, but the public heard its plea for help and came through. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, there were big smiles as Christmas came early for 700 Uniondale kids. “If not for these toys, a lot of kids are not going to have a Christmas to celebrate,” said Raquel Pierre of the Uniondale PTA. “It just makes them feel so important and so special,” another person said. “She...
WOODBURY, NY
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy