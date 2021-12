Minnesota’s unemployment rate dropped again in November, though the state still hasn’t gained back all the jobs it lost at the outset of the pandemic. Last month, Minnesota’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, down from 3.5 percent in October. In a Thursday news release, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) attributed the drop to unemployed people finding work. That may sound obvious, but it hasn’t always been the case this year: For several months, DEED officials reported declines in the state’s unemployment rate, but they often attributed it to some Minnesotans leaving the workforce altogether.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO