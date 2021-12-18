ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

2021 Notebook: In 2021, the US right to abortion is in peril

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoyvc_0dQ9j9T900

THE BACKGROUND: As 2021 comes to a close, Roe v. Wade — the historic 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion — is imperiled as never before. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court indicated in arguments that it would uphold Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn't expected before June.

At the very least, a decision in favor of Mississippi would open the door for states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and undermine Roe, as well as the 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey that reaffirmed Roe. Both decisions now allow states to regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

Meanwhile, a new Texas law that bans most abortions and was designed to evade court challenges has been in effect nearly four months. The law prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, usually around six weeks and before some women even know they are pregnant. It makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

Around the United States, abortion clinics are already dealing with an influx of patients from Texas. They also are preparing for a post-Roe world in which abortion could be made illegal in roughly half the country, in states led by Republicans.

Here, Associated Press journalists involved in the coverage reflect on the story and their own experiences.

———

MARK SHERMAN, reporter responsible for covering the Supreme Court, Washington, D.C.

The story about abortion and the Supreme Court really started last year, as soon as Justice (Ruth Bader) Ginsburg died, because once President Trump got to nominate her successor, it totally shifted the balance on abortion. It’s not so much that it shifted the court, which was already leaning conservative, but it provided what looked like it might be a fifth strong vote, one skeptical of abortion rights.

So as it happened, there was an abortion case sitting there waiting for the Supreme Court’s consideration. It was a case from Mississippi, about its ban on abortion after 15 weeks. The ban had been struck down by lower courts. Ordinarily, it’s the kind of case that wouldn’t really get much attention at the Supreme Court, because it’s pretty clearly unconstitutional under the rulings from Roe in 1973 and Casey in 1992. The court actually started considering it in 2020. And week after week went by, and instead of the court announcing what it was going to do, there was just silence. And that’s usually a sign that there’s something’s going on behind the scenes. And it’s never really clear what. Then the court said, “you know what? We’re going to hear this case." Now, just the court’s decision to hear this case was a big deal. Never before had a state appealed to put in place a ban this early in pregnancy. So, just the fact that the courts hearing his case is a big deal. And when Mississippi first brought the case to the court, it didn’t really emphasize it didn’t emphasize at all the need or the call to overturn Roe v Wade. But once the court accepted the case with this new lineup of justices that include Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — the three appointed by Trump — Mississippi’s focus changed and it went all in on the need to overturn Roe and Casey.

———

On December 1, the court heard the case. (Because of the pandemic) instead of sitting in cheek by jowl with my colleagues in a packed courtroom, we sat spread out, it was very sparsely attended, to hear this incredibly significant and dramatic argument. Often when the justices come to the bench, some of them share a private joke, there are some smiles. But not that day. They came to the bench and it was all business — I would almost say a little somber. It’s always a danger to predict how an argument is going to translate into a decision, but it sure seems like the courts are on the verge of a significant rollback of abortion rights, if not a decision to overrule Roe v. Wade.

———

EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, correspondent, Jackson, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Legislature has been putting restrictions on abortion for a generation now. For a very long time the state has had a requirement that women receive counseling and have to wait at least 24 hours before they can receive an abortion.

———

IF THE SUPREME COURT DECIDES IN FAVOR OF MISSISSIPPI: The immediate effect would be that this 15-week ban would go into effect. But the bigger picture is that Mississippi is one of several states with laws that would pretty much prohibit abortion immediately if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade. So, you’re looking at a whole swath of conservative states in the southern U.S. where women wouldn’t be able to access abortion services. That means that women in those states would either have to travel long distances to California, places like that, or they would just be unable to afford to travel and they would end up carrying those pregnancies to term, or possibly seeking illegal ways to terminate pregnancies.

———

I think the story is to put a human face on this to talk to women who are affected by these laws. I have spent quite a bit of time inside and outside the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, talking to the clinic director about what this law means and what the attempts to further restrict abortion mean for the state. I’ve also talked to people who are standing outside, either peacefully praying, or in some cases using bullhorns to yell at women as they go in, and they’re also yelling at the men who are bringing the women there. There has been quite a bit of noise and quite a bit of conflict outside that clinic.

———

It's actually been quite easy to find people who are opposed to abortion and who are willing to be interviewed, to talk about their beliefs. There are people with deeply held beliefs who think life begins at conception. There are people who will stand outside and offer to have baby showers for the women (coming to get abortions), to provide diapers, to provide some clothing. You hear them say, “Don’t abort your baby, I'll adopt your baby!" Whether they mean that or not, they’re out there saying it. And I have witnessed some of the protesters trying to talk directly to women. In some cases they’re really yelling at them, but in other cases, they’re trying to have quiet, off-to-the-side conversations and talk them out of having the abortions.

———

For a full overview of the events that shaped 2021, “A Year That Changed Us: 12 Months in 150 Photos,” a collection of AP photos and journalists’ recollections, is available now: https://www.ap.org/books/a-year-that-changed-us

Comments / 4

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Are Abortion Rights Just for Privileged Careerists?

Dear women of Big Law, did you know that the fight over abortion is all about indulging your hopes and dreams?. That’s how the anti-abortion faction has framed the debate in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi abortion case that was recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. (The state of Mississippi is asking the high court to uphold its abortion law which bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy and to overturn Roe v. Wade.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WTAJ

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and receive the pills through the mail. […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
msmagazine.com

The Supreme Court Revealed a Lack of Respect for Precedent and Women’s Health—And It Won’t Stop There

Even though Roe v. Wade is still the law of the land, it is very difficult to access abortion care throughout much of the U.S. due to restrictive state laws and lack of clinics providing these healthcare procedures. Current Supreme Court jurisprudence says people can seek abortions up until the point of viability—around 23 or 24 weeks of pregnancy—and states can only regulate abortion as long as it does not cause “an undue burden” for the person seeking an abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: Catholic nations and the expansion of abortion rights

It is supremely ironic that while some Catholic countries are leading the world in expanding abortion rights, some U.S. states have been restricting them, and the Supreme Court may soon end federal protections altogether. After the initial briefing on Dec. 1 before the Supreme Court, it appears certain that there...
RELIGION
Slate

What I Got Wrong About Brett Kavanaugh and Abortion

During oral arguments over S.B. 8, the Texas abortion ban that empowers vigilantes to sue clinics and their “abettors” for a $10,000 bounty, Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to understand the state’s cynical game. S.B. 8, Kavanaugh explained, is a brazen effort to work around Supreme Court precedent, with ramifications for many other rights favored by conservatives. He brought up an amicus brief filed by the Firearms Policy Coalition, which opposed S.B. 8 out of fear that blue states could deploy the same strategy against gun rights. “This will easily become the model for suppression of other constitutional rights,” the justice said, quoting from the brief. “And it could be free speech rights,” he continued. “It could be free exercise. … It could be Second Amendment rights if this position is accepted here.” By the end of arguments, I anticipated that the justice would vote to let federal courts block S.B. 8—not because he supported abortion rights, but because he grasped the existential threat that Texas’ law posed to his court’s authority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
CNN

What the Texas abortion decision portends for reproductive rights

Mary Ziegler is a law professor at Florida State University College of Law and author of "Abortion and the Law in America: Roe v. Wade to the Present." Follow her @maryrziegler. The opinions expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — For months, abortion...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Who could be most affected by US abortion changes?

Abortion services for millions of American women could be restricted, as the US Supreme Court considers whether to allow some states to ban the procedure in earlier stages of pregnancy. At the moment, in the US, abortion can take place about 24 weeks into pregnancy, but this could be reduced...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Us Supreme Court#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#Planned Parenthood#Post Roe#Republicans#Associated Press#The Supreme Court#Justice
Slate

The Faith-Based Case for Saving Abortion Rights

On a recent episode of Amicus, Dahlia Lithwick spoke with Katherine Franke, director of the Center for Gender and Sexuality Law at Columbia University and faculty director of the Law, Rights, and Religion Project at Columbia Law School, about what’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s new abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. The two discussed how a secular framework is being applied to religious argument, the Roberts court’s highest priority, and what will ensue if this case leads to the toppling of Roe v. Wade. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Herald

NO: Right to abortion ensures equality

“We the People..., in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ...and secure the Blessings of Liberty…”. Most readers are familiar with the Preamble of the Constitution, and its stated goal of creating a government that will meet the needs of the people. Though equality is not...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
hillcountrynews.com

Commentary: Democrats have failed to protect abortion rights

So it looks like Roe v. Wade is perched at the precipice. Gee, I wonder how that happened. Let me count the ways. Conservative Republicans started prioritizing a high court takeover, with the …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website...
U.S. POLITICS
kcrw.com

Where did abortion rights movement go wrong?

Two of the biggest abortion cases in a generation have gone before the U.S. Supreme Court in the past month — Mississippi’s ban on the procedure after 15 months and Texas’ ban once a heartbeat is detected. The Texas law leaves enforcement up to the individual, which critics deride as sanctioned body-hunting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

ABC News

483K+
Followers
123K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy