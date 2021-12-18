Preble High School Principal resigns

Preble High School Principal Natasha Rowell has resigned from the Green Bay Area Public Schools.

Here is the complete letter the Green Bay Public School District sent to families:

December 16, 2021

Dear Preble Families:

We wish to advise that Principal Natasha Rowell has submitted her resignation from the Green Bay Area Public Schools effective immediately, for reasons which include addressing personal health needs. Natasha remains a parent at the school, so her ties with and support of the Preble High School community will continue. She is deeply grateful for the time that she was able to serve the District and the Preble community.

Ms. Rowell has served as principal of Preble High School since 2010. As many of you are aware, Ms. Rowell has led through many challenging situations, including the restoration of the Preble Field House after a fire, the pandemic, and the tragic loss of several students and staff members. We thank Ms. Rowell for her commitment to continuous improvement at Preble High School, and her enthusiasm and desire to ensure student success.

In the next few weeks, the District will start the process to hire a new principal for Preble High School for the 2022-23 school year. Recognizing the significance of the principal position in the largest high school in the District, we will embark on a deliberate process, which includes students, staff and community members. The District is confident in the school’s administrative team and their ability to lead through this transitional time.

Thank you for choosing Preble High School for your child. If you have specific questions regarding the hiring process, please contact Judy Wiegand, Executive Director of Secondary Learning at jlwiegand@gbaps.org .

Sincerely,

Green Bay Area Public School District Administration