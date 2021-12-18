ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Irving to return as part-time player for team's road games

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving will be returning as a part-time player for the team's away games.

Irving has out all season because he has been unwilling to get vaccinated.

New York City mandates players need to be vaccinated but the Nets have reached a deal for Irving to return to play for road games.

He has to test negative for five straight days before he can rejoin the team.

Once Irving returns, he will have to test every day as an unvaccinated player.

