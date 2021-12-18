ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court reinstates mandate-or-testing rule for large employers, OSHA sheds light on enforcement timeline

By Ty West
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal court has lifted the injunction that...

Washington Post

Supreme Court sets special hearing for Biden’s vaccine rules for health-care workers, private businesses

The Supreme Court on Wednesday night announced it will hold a special hearing next month to consider challenges to the Biden administration’s pandemic efforts affecting millions of workers, a nationwide vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers and a separate coronavirus vaccine mandate for health-care workers. Both policies have been at...
After Austin blow, Cooper's office kept engaging with Apple on NC expansion

After Austin blow, Cooper's office kept engaging with Apple on NC expansion

Documents show the role Gov. Roy Cooper's office played in luring in what would become one of the biggest economic development wins in North Carolina's history.
Democratic lawmakers push for higher taxes on businesses

While the federal government has pumped billions of one-time dollars into state economies, some legislative Democrats believe the state still should be looking to wealthy corporations for additional revenue to fund education, transportation and other priorities when those funds inevitably dry up. The Joint Committee on Revenue held a hearing...
Lawmakers urge Congress to pass more Covid-19 small business relief

More than 60 lawmakers from both parties are asking Congressional leaders to quickly pass an additional round of Covid-19 relief for small businesses. The lawmakers, which include Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J, along with the lead sponsors of the bipartisan small business grant bills GYMs Act, RRF Replenishment Act, and the Save Hotel Jobs Act, are asking Congress to fully fund all requests made to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, as well as set up grant programs for the fitness, live events and travel industries.
US Supreme Court gets request to block vax mandate for large employers

The nationwide vaccine or testing mandate for large companies is getting some pushback. The US Supreme Court has received requests to consider blocking the mandate. Last week, a 6th circuit court of appeals ruling reversed a decision by a federal judge that paused the mandate. Businesses, religious groups, and Republican-led...
Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
OSHA To Enforce Vaccination Mandates on Large Businesses Jan. 10

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will start requiring large employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing after an appeals court on Friday lifted the stay against enforcing the Biden administration rule. Last month, Gov. Chris Sununu joined an 11-state lawsuit opposing the vaccination mandate on large businesses. To...
US court reinstates Covid vaccine mandate for large US businesses

A federal appeals court has reinstated a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large US businesses. The mandate will require workers at private companies with more than 100 employees to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19, or be tested weekly. It had been blocked by a court ruling last month, with critics citing "grave...
U.S. appeals court reinstates COVID-19 vaccine-or-test rule for workplaces

WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, a federal government rule that covers 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the...
