ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

COVID outbreak causes several games to be canceled across pro sports

By Tyler Watkins
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j60B2_0dQ9igHY00

Yet another COVID outbreak has struck the sports world. Games are being cancelled or rescheduled in the NHL, NBA, NFL, and more.

A COVID outbreak has sacked most of the NFL’s players and staff this week. Some of the league’s stars, such as Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield, were among the long list of players on this week’s protocol list. The NFL announced they have rescheduled three week 15 games so far due to COVID.

Here are the schedule updates made so far:

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns has been moved from Saturday to a 5:00 p.m. kickoff on Monday, December 20.

The Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams games have both been pushed back to 7:00 p.m. kickoffs on Tuesday, December 21.

Things are starting to take a bad turn on the ice as the Carolina Hurricanes announced the cancellation of their December 17 matchup against the Minnesota Wild via Twitter.

The Wild will face more delays as the NHL announced the postponement of their December 18 matchup against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers themselves have dealt with their fair share of issues as they have been shut down until December 26 alongside the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche, according to the NHL.

Crossing over to the NBA, the Miami Heat at Orlando Magic December 17 matchup is in jeopardy after the Magic announced five players will be out due to NBA Health and Safety Protocols.

The NFL and NBA have announced they will adjust their COVID protocols in the coming weeks.

Outside of our nation’s major sports, the Radio City Rockettes have cancelled all of their shows today due to numerous cases in production.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Rams#Nba#American Football#Covid#The Minnesota Wild#Canes#The Florida Panthers#The Colorado Avalanche#The Miami Heat#Mo Bamba Ignas Brazdeikis#Orlando Magic#Orlandomagic
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Watch: Vikings, Kirk Cousins hung out to dry by refs on interception

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a brutal interception against the Chicago Bears. But the refs may have missed a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings are in the thick of the playoff race, and had the chance to improve their odds with a victory over the rival Chicago Bears on Monday night. They needed quarterback Kirk Cousins to not make any mistakes and play a clean game in primetime.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs players returned to practice on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting some good news about their roster ahead of the Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Several Chiefs players who had been absent for a variety of reasons ranging from COVID-19 to personal to injury-related returned for the first practice of the week on Wednesday. Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope spotted four players returning to practice, all of whom hadn’t practiced when the team last took the field for practice over a week ago. Those players included WR Josh Gordon, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB L’Jarius Sneed and rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are. Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well. There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room...
NFL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy