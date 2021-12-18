ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Alien: Isolation’

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

Feral Interactive are miracle workers. They have made a name for themselves by bringing full-blown ports of console and PC titles to mobile as premium experiences, even when it seems like some of those games would never be possible on a mobile device. Of course they didn’t make their name in...

droid-life.com

Alien: Isolation Now Out on Android, Priced at $15

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Alien: Isolation, the horror game I still can’t bring myself to play a second time, is now available on Android and iOS devices. Ported by Feral Interactive, the title is priced at $14.99, but do note that it includes all 7 DLC titles at no extra cost.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Alien Isolation mobile review – it’s out of this world

Alien Isolation first burst onto the scene in late 2014, taking players on a terrifying journey aboard Sevastopol station. As the name indicates, it takes place in Ridley Scott’s Alien universe, meaning you’re hunted by one of the meanest apex predators I’ve ever had the displeasure of running from.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass This Week

Earlier this month, Xbox released a full slate of Game Pass games. Then they slipped in some games without announcement. Yesterday, the official Xbox On YouTube channel, operated by Xbox’s UK site, announced nine new games, and highlighted one that Xbox previously released to Game Pass unannounced:. Available Now:
VIDEO GAMES
148apps.com

Everything you need to know about Alien: Isolation on iOS

Feral Interactive's next ambitious mobile port is 2014's Alien: Isolation, a survival horror game where you play as Amanda Ripley (Ellen Ripley's daughter), developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega. We got some advance access to the mobile version of the game and have been working our way through it. See the video above for a healthy chunk of the game in action, as well as some additional impressions below.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Timothy vs the Aliens Review

When we think of aliens coming to Earth there are maybe two trains of thought in regards how this might happen. There is the more cerebral path where the aliens try to communicate with us, teaching secrets of the universe. You know, the likes of Arrival or Star Trek. Then there is the other path – one where they just want to eat our brains; Mars Attacks! or Independence Day come to mind. Games generally go down the latter path, mostly as it is more fun and it gives us players the chance to shoot big green aliens. Timothy vs the Aliens has employed this route, but with a twist – and that is found in the monochrome 1930’s setting.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Creating Toxic Alien Forest Terrain for Tabletop Sci-Fi Gaming

In this episode of Bill Making Stuff, Bill makes some toxic alien forest scatter terrain that could be used in games of Stargrave, Warhammer 40,000, and similar games. There are some clever ideas in here, like using armature wire and hot glue to create vines or tentacles and creating a “crusty paste” for texturing using water, PVA glue, baking soda, and sand.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Alien: Isolation’ Is Rolling Out Now on iOS Worldwide, Android Version Coming Later Today

In my interview with Feral Interactive, we got our first tease for a potential Alien: Isolation ($14.99) mobile release. Since then, the developer has officially confirmed that it is hitting not just iOS, but also Android as a premium release. Alien: Isolation has now started rolling out worldwide on iOS with Android to follow later today. SEGA and Creative Assembly’s survival horror game has arrived on mobile in a fantastic conversion. My full review for it will go live today, but it feels even better than playing it on Xbox Series X with the frame rate boost through backward compatibility. After how good the Switch port is, I expected Alien: Isolation on iOS to be very good given Feral Interactive handled both, but I didn’t expect it to be this good. Watch the Alien: Isolation mobile trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Free League Nexus Provides Digital Toolset for ALIEN: The Roleplaying Game and More

Demiplane has announced plans to produce a digital toolset to support roleplaying games published by Free League Publishing. Free League Nexus is a digital toolset planned to launch in 2022 that will support various Free League Publishing titles with features such as a digital reader, game rules compendium, character builder, and interactive character sheet. Free League Nexus will also include an online playspace that will allow players to connect via matchmaking for games and through a video chat. Initially, Free League Nexus will support for games utilizing Free League's acclaimed Year Zero Engine, including ALIEN The Roleplaying Game, Vaesen, Forbidden Lands, Mutant: Year Zero, and Coriolis. Other Free League titles will be incorporated in the future. A trailer for the new service can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the perfect co-op romp for Xbox Game Pass

Have you ever been bored hanging out with friends, so you scrolled through Netflix and found something dumb to watch together and waste time? Well, you can do the same with video games on Xbox Game Pass, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite is the perfect game for that situation. On December 14, Cold Iron Studios finally added this cooperative sci-fi shooter set in the Aliens universe to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, and you won’t find another title on Xbox Game Pass that matches Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s mindless, schlocky fun.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Kero Blaster’ Is Coming to Android next Week Following Its iOS Release Back in 2014

Daisuke Amaya’s beloved Kero Blaster ($5.99) originally released seven years ago on iOS and PC. It has since seen console releases, but there was no confirmed Android version over the years. Today, Playism and Studio Pixel announced that Kero Blaster is finally arriving on Android next week alongside both spinoffs. If you’ve not played Kero Blaster before, you play as the master of Custodial Sciences trying to clean up black creatures plaguing teleporters. Kero Blaster is known for great side-scrolling action. Read Shaun’s extensive review of the game. Alongside Kero Blaster, the two spinoffs/side-stories Pink Hour (Free) and Pink Heaven (Free) will also release on Android. Watch the Kero Blaster Android trailer below:
CELL PHONES
TouchArcade

‘Shock Troopers ACA NeoGeo’ from SNK and Hamster Is Out Now on iOS and Android as the Newest ACA NeoGeo Series Release

Late last month, SNK and Hamster brought the ACA NeoGeo series of classics to mobile through a trio of releases. These were Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. If you’ve not followed the series on other platforms or its mobile debut, this series has seen multiple classics brought back to PS4, Switch, and Xbox platforms with modern conveniences. When the three games released, SNK promised more to come, and the first new addition arrived last night in the form of Shock Troopers ($3.99). Shock Troopers debuted in 1997 in arcades as a run and gun game. On iOS and Android, the Shock Troopers release includes the ability to choose a progression route for replayability. Check out a screenshot from Shock Troopers on mobile below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Crust Crusaders

Crust Crusaders is a unique shoot 'em up roguelike. The toppings you select effect your abilities. For example, pepperon…. Crust Crusaders is a unique shoot 'em up roguelike. The toppings you select effect your abilities. For example, pepperoni gives you a double blaster, while mushrooms give you a shield. Not one playthrough will be the same. Are you ready to defeat the evil veggies and save the planetary pie? Crust Crusaders uses an auto-rotate feature that allows the player to enjoy the game by only using one touch!
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Following a 3 Year Delay, ‘QuestLord 2’ Gets a February 22nd, 2022 Release Date

Developer and game industry veteran Eric Kinkead aka Lava Level released the original QuestLord way back in early 2013, and it brought with it an old-school first-person dungeon crawler RPG vibe with modern trappings tailor-made for mobile devices. It also accomplished being an incredibly approachable entry in this particular genre, which could at times be a bit overwhelming. We enjoyed QuestLord in our original review and Shaun gave it a lovely RPG Reload treatment a couple of years after its release. It’s a great game! So we were incredibly excited when around this time back in 2018 QuestLord 2 was all set to release on the App Store, bringing a similar flavor from the original but expanded with tons and tons of new mechanics and content.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Milo and the Magpies’ From Second Maze Is Coming to iOS and Android Next Month With Pre-Orders Now Live

Second Maze’s point and click hidden object game Milo and the Magpies () recently released on PC via Steam and itch.io. The game has been animated by Johan Scherft and it has you trying to help Milo the cat across different gardens through point and click hidden object puzzles. Each garden has its own set of characters and and an atmospheric soundtrack. When Milo and the Magpies hit PC, I saw a comment on the official announcement about a potential mobile version. It is good to see the wait wasn’t too long for Milo and the Magpies to hit mobile. Watch the Milo and the Magpies trailer below:
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Undestroyed : Roguelike ARPG

* External Controller(Gamepad) Support* For some unknown reason, an AI went rogue and annihilated humanity, and the lig…. * External Controller(Gamepad) Support* For some unknown reason, an AI went rogue and annihilated humanity, and the light faded from the world. Even the last remaining hope that is the shelter has been detected and attacked. You as an adventurer with your mechanical body must discover the forgotten technology and bring the light back to this dark world. Undestroyed takes place in a futuristic cyberpunk world. It is a roguelike shadow-scrolling action game in which you clear one machine cell at a time in a world populated by rampaging robots. * Game Features Stylish Shadow Action / Shadow fight A unique 2D shadow action game with melee and ranged weapons and an overwhelming sense of immersion. Experience a combat system that utilizes colorful and powerful weapon combos. Roguelike Master x Fighting games Repeated deaths aren’t failures, but are actually the path to becoming stronger. The new weapons and abilities you obtain every time you die will make battles more exciting. Craft a Variety of Powerful Weapons Craft a one-handed or two-handed weapon that feels comfortable in your hands, such as dual blades, spears, machine guns, and more. Also protect yourself with sub weapons such as drones, grenades, and protective shields. Equip powerful weapons to cut down your enemies. Evolved Gameplay Change the appearance of your character through the special ‘Battle Body’ system, and equip ‘Ability Cards.’ You can create your own unique fighting style by choosing your own equipment. Survive a Dynamic Mechanical Dungeon Avoid giant deadly saw blades and other fatal gimmicks while fighting the enemy. Defeat all the enemies in the dungeon or just rush to the next stage in order to survive.
VIDEO GAMES

