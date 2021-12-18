This is for the Real Ones – The TouchArcade Show #513

The XCOM 2 Collection launched at $24.99 on both iOS and Android and it is currently about 40% off (depending on your region) and down to $14.99 on both platforms. There is no word on how long this discount will last, but it is absolutely worth getting. Before you buy it, check out the device requirements on Android and the iOS requirements on the App Store. You can buy it on Google Play for Android here and the App Store for iOS here. Check out the XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here for more information relating to the port and head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection yet or were you waiting for a discount like this one?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO