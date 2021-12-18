This is for the Real Ones – The TouchArcade Show #513

Late last month, SNK and Hamster brought the ACA NeoGeo series of classics to mobile through a trio of releases. These were Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. If you’ve not followed the series on other platforms or its mobile debut, this series has seen multiple classics brought back to PS4, Switch, and Xbox platforms with modern conveniences. When the three games released, SNK promised more to come, and the first new addition arrived last night in the form of Shock Troopers ($3.99). Shock Troopers debuted in 1997 in arcades as a run and gun game. On iOS and Android, the Shock Troopers release includes the ability to choose a progression route for replayability. Check out a screenshot from Shock Troopers on mobile below:
