Video Games

This is for the Real Ones – The TouchArcade Show #513

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 5 days ago

*Tap Tap* Is this thing on? Hey everyone, it’s your friends at The TouchArcade Show. Yes, we are still here! I apologize that we missed four shows in a row, but sometimes life gets in the way. Stupid life. We definitely missed you though. Did you do something new with your...

TouchArcade

‘Shock Troopers ACA NeoGeo’ from SNK and Hamster Is Out Now on iOS and Android as the Newest ACA NeoGeo Series Release

Late last month, SNK and Hamster brought the ACA NeoGeo series of classics to mobile through a trio of releases. These were Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. If you’ve not followed the series on other platforms or its mobile debut, this series has seen multiple classics brought back to PS4, Switch, and Xbox platforms with modern conveniences. When the three games released, SNK promised more to come, and the first new addition arrived last night in the form of Shock Troopers ($3.99). Shock Troopers debuted in 1997 in arcades as a run and gun game. On iOS and Android, the Shock Troopers release includes the ability to choose a progression route for replayability. Check out a screenshot from Shock Troopers on mobile below:
TouchArcade

Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Marvel Future Revolution’, ‘Game Dev Story+’, ‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘Subway Surfers’, and More

Hello everyone, and welcome to the week! It’s time once again for our look back at the noteworthy updates of the last seven days. Christmas is later this week, so it’s basically all aboard that’s coming aboard for seasonal updates, I think. We’ll probably have some stragglers next week, though. Still, some interesting games in this week’s list, including new content for a game I never thought would ever see any. Of course, you can keep an eye out for updates yourself by participating in the TouchArcade forums. This weekly summary is just here to fill you in on the things you might have missed. Let’s go for it!
TouchArcade

Following a 3 Year Delay, ‘QuestLord 2’ Gets a February 22nd, 2022 Release Date

Developer and game industry veteran Eric Kinkead aka Lava Level released the original QuestLord way back in early 2013, and it brought with it an old-school first-person dungeon crawler RPG vibe with modern trappings tailor-made for mobile devices. It also accomplished being an incredibly approachable entry in this particular genre, which could at times be a bit overwhelming. We enjoyed QuestLord in our original review and Shaun gave it a lovely RPG Reload treatment a couple of years after its release. It’s a great game! So we were incredibly excited when around this time back in 2018 QuestLord 2 was all set to release on the App Store, bringing a similar flavor from the original but expanded with tons and tons of new mechanics and content.
TouchArcade

An Interview with Yoshiro Kimura of Onion Games: ‘Mon Amour’, ‘moon’, and More

Hello, friends. We’ve got a special one for you today. Mr. Yoshiro Kimura of Onion Games decided to share some of his time and thoughts with us again, this time loosely on the topic of the latest release from the developer, Mon Amour. I say ‘loosely’ because we ended up going all over the map on the various games and projects from Onion Games. It’s a bit of a long one, but I’ve decided to preserve the flow of the conversation by giving it to you in one shot this time. And if you haven’t picked up Million Onion Hotel ($0.99) on mobile yet, get on that! With that said, let’s get to the interview.
9&10 News

One Up XP Show – Gang Beasts

If you recall to episode 15 we played a game called Human Fall Flat. This week we play a game called Gang Beasts which is the same toddler balanced characters but now we fight each other! A lot of fun as Klam, LifeStyles, YurFatMan and myself laugh so hard we cry!
TouchArcade

The ‘XCOM 2 Collection’ Is Discounted for the First Time at 40% Off Right Now on iOS and Android

The XCOM 2 Collection launched at $24.99 on both iOS and Android and it is currently about 40% off (depending on your region) and down to $14.99 on both platforms. There is no word on how long this discount will last, but it is absolutely worth getting. Before you buy it, check out the device requirements on Android and the iOS requirements on the App Store. You can buy it on Google Play for Android here and the App Store for iOS here. Check out the XCOM 2 Collection iOS website here for more information relating to the port and head over to our forum thread for more discussion and impressions. Have you played the XCOM 2 Collection yet or were you waiting for a discount like this one?
TouchArcade

‘Kero Blaster’ Is Coming to Android next Week Following Its iOS Release Back in 2014

Daisuke Amaya’s beloved Kero Blaster ($5.99) originally released seven years ago on iOS and PC. It has since seen console releases, but there was no confirmed Android version over the years. Today, Playism and Studio Pixel announced that Kero Blaster is finally arriving on Android next week alongside both spinoffs. If you’ve not played Kero Blaster before, you play as the master of Custodial Sciences trying to clean up black creatures plaguing teleporters. Kero Blaster is known for great side-scrolling action. Read Shaun’s extensive review of the game. Alongside Kero Blaster, the two spinoffs/side-stories Pink Hour (Free) and Pink Heaven (Free) will also release on Android. Watch the Kero Blaster Android trailer below:
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TouchArcade

‘Torchlight: Infinite’ is Taking Sign-Ups for an Upcoming Closed Beta Test

The endeavor of bringing popular action RPG series Torchlight to mobile has spanned more than half a decade, with a mobile version of the game seemingly constantly being in various stages of development or soft launch over the years but a true official release never coming to fruition. Then last year developer XD Inc. partnered up with Torchlight’s parent company Perfect World to strike a deal to develop a brand new mobile entry in the series called Torchlight: Infinite. Similar to the previous Torchlight mobile efforts, Torchlight: Infinite will feature the series’ focus on loot and open-ended character upgrading coupled with hack ‘n slash gameplay taking place across randomly generated levels. IGN has a lengthy and fun cinematic trailer for the game to introduce the story and characters, which takes place about 200 years after Torchlight 2.
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon GO’ January 2022 Roadmap: New Raids, Research Breakthroughs, and More with the Season of Heritage Continuing

Mega Raids will feature Mega Aerodactyl for the first time in Pokemon GO from January 7th until February 1st and Mega Abomasnow until January 7th. Raid Hour events will occur from 6 to 7 PM local time every Wednesday next month. Details for the Pokemon Spotlight Hours are here. The January Community Day in Pokemon GO will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM on January 16th with Spheal appearing more frequently in the wild. Details for the Pokemon GO January Community Day are here. The upcoming major Pokemon Legends: Arceus release is near so I expect collaborations and cross promotion in Pokemon GO. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO this year and what would you like to see in 2022?
wccftech.com

Base Galaxy S22 Shows Up in a Real-Life Image

The Galaxy S22 Ultra reared its head earlier this year, and well, now the base Galaxy S22 has done the same thing and honestly before I reveal the phone to you, I do have some concerns that I will talk about in a while but this needs to be talked about.
makeuseof.com

What Are NES Clones and Should You Buy One Over a Real NES?

Many of us often feel nostalgic for our first video game consoles. And for many of us, that first console was a Nintendo Entertainment System. However, the chances are you no longer own your first NES. So, what happens if you've built a collection of games but no longer have the console to play them on?
TouchArcade

‘Milo and the Magpies’ From Second Maze Is Coming to iOS and Android Next Month With Pre-Orders Now Live

Second Maze’s point and click hidden object game Milo and the Magpies () recently released on PC via Steam and itch.io. The game has been animated by Johan Scherft and it has you trying to help Milo the cat across different gardens through point and click hidden object puzzles. Each garden has its own set of characters and and an atmospheric soundtrack. When Milo and the Magpies hit PC, I saw a comment on the official announcement about a potential mobile version. It is good to see the wait wasn’t too long for Milo and the Magpies to hit mobile. Watch the Milo and the Magpies trailer below:
TouchArcade

‘Monster Hunter Stories’ From Capcom Is Down to $4.99 From $19.99 Once Again

This year has been amazing for Monster Hunter fans with the amazing Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the great Monster Hunter Rise releasing worldwide. While the former also hit PC, the latter will only be on PC next month. Alongside those new games, the original Monster Hunter Stories ($4.99) from Capcom hit Apple Arcade as an App Store Great this year as well. Monster Hunter Stories brought its turn based combat and gorgeous visuals to iOS and Android following the Nintendo 3DS version a few years ago. While it is available on Apple Arcade, Capcom has discounted Monster Hunter Stories on both iOS and Android for a limited time to celebrate the holidays. If you’ve not played it yet, the iOS and Android versions run at a much higher resolution than the 3DS original and are a joy to play with smooth performance even on older iOS devices. Watch the trailer for it below:
TouchArcade

TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Alien: Isolation’

Feral Interactive are miracle workers. They have made a name for themselves by bringing full-blown ports of console and PC titles to mobile as premium experiences, even when it seems like some of those games would never be possible on a mobile device. Of course they didn’t make their name in the mobile space alone, and for more than two decades have been porting games to multiple platforms including the neglected gaming platform that is the Mac. I have no doubt that their work in that space in particular has really paved the way for us to be getting all of these awesome ports on mobile.
TouchArcade

‘Death Carnival’ is an Intense Top-Down Shooter Coming to All Major Platforms in 2022

It’s a story as old as time. A dystopian society with a bleak future and a borderline sociopathic population that is craving entertainment. What to do? Create over-the-top game shows where all the contestants are trying to kill each other, of course. Bloodsports are the future, and that’s the premise behind a an upcoming title from developer Furyion Games called Death Carnival. Yes that is the name of the game and also the name of the deadly game show in the game’s universe. It’s an extremely fast-paced top-down shooter with an emphasis on gravity-defying combat, so expect to leap and soar through the air frequently while engaging in gun battles. There’s also an emphasis on easy and accessible controls so you can focus on the action without being overwhelmed with complexity. Check out the trailer for Death Carnival.
TouchArcade

‘Disney Twisted-Wonderland’ Release Date Announced for North America, Pre-Orders Now Live on the App Store

Aniplex just announced that the mobile RPG Disney Twisted-Wonderland is coming to North America next month on both iOS and Android. Disney Twisted-Wonderland has an original story and characters inspired by classic Disney villains. You are taken to Night Raven College where mages are trained. The students are inspired by Disney villains. Disney Twisted-Wonderland released in Japan last year and pre-registrations and pre-orders for the North American release have just gone live. Pre-registration rewards include in-game items like experience boosters, summons, and more. Watch the Disney Twisted-Wonderland English trailer below:
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
