Environment

Snow chances increase mid-next week

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 5 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Saturday we will have some mild lake effect snow along the northwest bands will mainly affect counties near the coast. Most of that snow will...

wfxd.com

OutThere Colorado

MAJOR STORM ALERT: 24-plus inches of snow expected in Colorado, according to NWS

Hazardous conditions are expected to be present on major highways around Colorado this weekend as a lingering storm powered by an atmospheric river rolls through the state. Snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, ramping up on Friday to coat much of Western Colorado. Forecasts vary, but the Grand Junction branch of the National Weather Service is warning travelers of an expected two to three feet of accumulation.
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Storm Bringing Rain, Snow Will Arrive In Southern California Before Santa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Is that Santa or a storm headed for Southern California? Both – wet weather, and possibly snow, is on the way to the region just in time for Christmas. Wednesday’s overcast skies will give way to light rain that will develop on Thursday, according to CBS2’s Evelyn Taft. Rain could be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday morning, but should taper off into the afternoon and make for just a damp Christmas Eve. This storm could produce up to two inches of rain for the valleys and coastal cities, and as much as five inches for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kitsap Sun

Cold temperatures, chance of snow on tap for holiday weekend

Cold and possibly snowy. That's how the weather forecast over the holiday stretch is shaping up for the Puget Sound region. First up for Thursday and Friday (Christmas Eve Day) is a coastal flood advisory, as higher-than-usual tides bring the possibility of flooding in lowland areas along harbors, shorelines and coastal roadways, according to the National Weather Service.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KATC News

Chilly start, mild finish Thursday

Another chilly-cold one tonight with overnight lows heading for the upper 30s to lower 40s. You could make the argument for some patchy fog in spots, but the signals are not all that strong at this time.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxd.com

A wintry mix to impact holiday travel

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. Scattered snow showers move through from west to east during the day. Then, a cold front will bring warmer air tomorrow along with a witnry mix. Tomorrow morning freezing drizzle will be possible followed by a rain/snow mix. Roads could...
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Multiple Chances for Snow As Christmas Inches Closer

It’s been a cool and blustery day. Don’t let the sunshine fool you if you’re looking outside the window; our temperatures actually feel in the single digits up north with teens and low 20s across the central and southern areas in New England. While we’re having our winds dying down this evening, our temperatures will continue in the 20s, feeling a bit cooler and increasing clouds announcing the changes that are soon coming in. We’re having snow by tomorrow morning for our Christmas Eve.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Unseasonably Warm Temperatures, Showers And Clouds To Take Over Region This Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, this year will be a disappointment. The forecast calls for rainy weather along with mild afternoon temperatures. Christmas Eve features sunny skies early and seasonable temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 40s. Clouds will fill in throughout the day before rain finally arrives later Friday night. For families waiting to travel on Christmas Eve, the weather will cooperate throughout the day. However, the later you wait to hit the roads conditions will turn unsettled as a system draws in rain later that night. The storm looks to arrive overnight on Friday leading to wet roads through Christmas morning. Luckily, the bulk of the rain falls overnight. Gradual clearing is likely once the storm departs as drier air begins to work back into our region. Sorry team snow — temperatures will be too mild to see any wintry precipitation this storm will be all rain. Christmas Day 2021 will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with unseasonably warm temperatures. Credit: CBS3 Region-wide highs look to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. To finish the holiday weekend, Sunday will be bright and breezy with mild temperatures sticking around. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest forecast. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nbcboston.com

Multiple Chances for Snow as Christmas Inches Closer

It’s been a cool and blustery day. Don’t let the sunshine fool you if you’re looking outside the window; our temperatures actually feel in the single digits up north with teens and low 20s across the central and southern areas in New England. While we’re having our winds dying down this evening, our temperatures will continue in the 20s, feeling a bit cooler and increasing clouds announcing the changes that are soon coming in. We’re having snow by tomorrow morning for our Christmas Eve.
ENVIRONMENT

