When it comes to covid, it looks as if the New York Jets luck has run out as head coach Robert Saleh and 17 players find themselves in the leagues covid protacol. Virtually untouched by covid in comparison to several other clubs in recent weeks, it looks like the Jets are up next. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will take over head coaching duties for this week’s contest while a whopping 17 players have been listed by the club as being in the protocol.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO